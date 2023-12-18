Can I take my skis on the train in Switzerland?

Advertisement

If you are not a fan of driving to the slopes and prefer the more eco-friendly alternative of getting there by train, then you are in luck: Switzerland’s dense public transportation network will not only get you to the top of practically any mountain, but it will also transport your skis, ski boots, poles, snowboards, and sleds up to 23kg.

There are separate luggage compartments on the train to accommodate your winter sports gear, which is a very convenient way to travel.

However, you can’t haphazardly just throw your skis and boots in those compartments. For safety reasons, skiing equipment, as well as snowboards, must be kept in protective cases.

The price of your ticket will depend on the distance traveled.

That is one way to get from point A to point B with your ski equipment riding on the same train.

Once you arrive at your destination, you just pick up your gear and hit the slopes.

The ‘lazier’ alternative

If you don’t fancy carrying the equipment yourself, you can arrange for the SBB to pick it up at your house or hotel, and transport it directly to the ski resort.

This service is pricier. You will pay 44 francs over the price of train ticket for up to four pieces of equipment; 66 francs for between five and eight; and 99 francs for nine to16 pieces of equipment that will be picked up at your house and delivered to its destination.

However, if you opt for this hassle-free option, keep in mind that though it may sound very enticing, there is a negative side to it: it may not be as ‘green’ as you would like it to be.

This is why

In high season, which for skiing and other winter sports is between now and roughly the end of March, SBB uses trucks to deliver some of their luggage consignments to their final destination.

According to a report in Swiss media, the SBB uses the transport company Planzer to deliver luggage to the mountains, especially to cantons Valais and Graubünden, “which is not exactly synonymous with sustainability.”

The SBB confirmed that it relies on “external support during the peak winter sports season.”

It added, however, that even during the high season, most equipment — about 70 percent — is carried by public transport, and the remaining 30 percent by road.

