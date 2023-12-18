Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Revision of Switzerland’s law on foreigners to be debated in the parliament

The Federal Council wants to adapt the current Federal Law on Foreigners and Integration (LEI) “to developments observed in the field of migration,” the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said in a press release.

“In particular, any revisions would relate to the exercise of a gainful activity and those concerning the granting and termination of residence and establishment permits,” SEM added.

One of the proposed additions, for instance, would be that a residence authorisation can only be granted if the foreigner’s “centre of interests is located in Switzerland” rather than another country.

The project is now under consultation.

Tax incentive for full-time work is stalling in the parliament

MPs have been debating the idea of granting tax benefits for people who work ‘100 percent’ (as opposed to part time).

This is seen as a measure to boost Switzerland’s economy, combat the country’s worsening labour shortage, and reduce its dependance on foreign workforce.

As some MPs see it, however, the move will create gender inequality because it would push men to increase their work rate, while many women would continue to work part time.

The motion is currently at the Council of States, waiting for a commission to decide its fate.

“Given the expected advantages and potential disadvantages, a clarification based in a broader context is necessary,” said MP Andra Caroni.

Flights from Switzerland to Israel to resume on January 8th

As its ‘mother’ airline, Germany’s Lufthansa, announced the resumption of service to Tel Aviv via its hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich, SWISS confirmed it will operate five weekly flights to the Israeli capital from January 8th.

SWISS plans to resume its services between Zurich and Tel Aviv and will offer five weekly flights from 8 January 24. These will be bookable from Monday 18 December. SWISS will also resume flight operations to and from Beirut as planned on Saturday 16 December. pic.twitter.com/hjXagis3wJ — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) December 15, 2023

Flights can be booked from today.

The airline added that the security situation in Israel will be monitored closely and "possible flight schedule adjustments must be expected due to changing conditions."

SWISS suspended its flights to Tel-Aviv on October 9th.

And speaking of air travel…

Edelweiss Air to add new routes this summer

The Zurich-based airline, which is partially owned by SWISS, already flies to 93 destinations in 38 countries.

It is adding new ones to its summer schedule, the company announced.

It will “significantly expand” its existing service to Spain and Greece, and also add 23 flights per week to northern Europe.

The new flights will join the ones to North America, to start in the spring.






