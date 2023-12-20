Ground staff at Geneva airport threaten Christmas strike

Advertisement

Around 600 people work for DNATA, a company whose employees are responsible for de-icing of planes, handling of luggage, and other tasks.

The conflict is driven by the lower percentage of contributions for occupational pensions (LPP) that DNATA management has been paying its employees since October.

As a result, “the staff voted for the combat measures and mandated the Public Services Union to launch a strike,” according to union secretary Jamshid Pouranpir.

He specified that the union’s demands are “a return to the old contribution model for the LPP and the conclusion of a good-level collective labour agreement.”

Last-resort negotiations between the union and management are scheduled for Thursday December 21st.

If it does take place, the industrial action would significantly disrupt airport operations during the busy holiday season, when the airport usually handles tens of thousands of travelers.

The last strike by Geneva airport employees, which took place in June 2023, paralysed airport operations, grounding flights for two days at the start of the busy summer travel season.



