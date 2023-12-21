Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Negotiations to decide if Geneva airport strike will take place

The union for several hundred ground workers employed by DNATA baggage handling services at Geneva airport is in last-resort negotiations today, demanding that the management increases the percentage of contributions for occupational pensions.

If today’s effort is not productive, the union said its members will go on strike, significantly disrupting the operations of Switzerland’s second-largest airport at the beginning of a busy holiday travel season.



Parliamentary commission wants to restrict challenges to abusive rents

The National Council's Legal Affairs Commission wants to restrict the right of tenants to dispute allegedly abusive rents.

Specifically, the proposal aims to limit the opportunities for new tenants to challenge the initial rent set by their landlord.

According to the tenants' association, this would "substantially curtail" tenants' rights against excessive rents and unjustified terminations. This measure would also lead to further rent hikes, the association says.

The debate into this issue will last until April 10th, 2024.

MPs greenlight the widening of Switzerland’s longest motorway

Sections of the 410-km-long A1, the longest motorway in Switzerland, are chronically congested, resulting in traffic jams and bottlenecks.

After the National Council, the Council of States has also accepted a motion on Wednesday to widen the A1 to at least six lanes on the heavily used Bern – Zurich and Lausanne - Geneva portions of the motorway.

It is not yet known when these works will begin, as the environmental mobility association (ATE) is saying it will launch a referendum to oppose this move.

Geneva continues to hold this unfortunate title…

For the past six years, the French-speaking canton has been holding on tight to its dubious record as the place in Switzerland for most car accidents caused by drunk driving.

New data from Touring Club Suisse (TCS) indicates that on average, 1.04 serious alcohol-fueled accidents per 10,000 inhabitants occur in Geneva yearly.

The second is Schaffhausen with 0.95 serious accidents per 10,000 inhabitants, followed by Nidwalden (0.91), Ticino (0.80), and Obwalden (0.78).

In Schaffhausen, the proportion has almost quadrupled compared to 2021 (0.24); and in Ticino, the number of serious accidents also increased significantly compared to the previous year (0.51).



