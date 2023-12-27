EXPLAINED: How to properly dispose of a Christmas tree in Switzerland

Advertisement

Come January, you may be looking to dispose of your Christmas tree. In Switzerland, there are many ways to dispose of a tree and many cities or municipalities will do tree collections – just remember to remove the decorations.

Can I dispose of my tree in a nearby forest?

While this may seem like the most logical solution at first glance because, well, trees make a forest – it is not a viable option in Switzerland.

Once an - often chemically treated - Christmas tree is sold and displayed in your home, it is considered trash and that doesn’t belong in a forest where it would wither and take a long time to be completely broken down.



Is it okay to burn my tree?

Though the burning of Christmas trees is a cherished tradition for many a Swiss person, the practice – which can be harmful for the environment - is prohibited in several cantons and may even result in criminal charges.

The reason? Christmas trees are often not dry enough to be burned outside and could lead to heavy smoke.

So how then can you dispose of it?

Green waste collection

Arguably the easiest way to dispose of your Christmas tree is to use your city or municipality’s green waste collection service.

Disposal is often free of charge, though this may depend on the canton and/or city/municipality that you reside in. Green waste collection days will also differ from region to region and may come with different conditions.

Some regions may require you to tie up your tree or bag it, while others will pick your tree up loose. Yet other may have a tree maximum height requirement of 1.50 or 2 metres.

Green bin

Wherever you may be, however, make sure to strip your Christmas tree of its decorations and check your municipality’s website (disposal calendar) prior to chucking out your tree.

You can, of course, also chop up your Christmas tree and place its branches into the normal green bin for collection.



Compost it

If you happen to have a compost heap and the necessary equipment, you can also chop up your tree and compost it.

Household waste

You can also dispose of your tree with your regular household waste in some regions, though given the hefty price tag of garbage bags in Switzerland, this may be the costliest disposal method.

Bear in mind that with any given process, it is best to consult your municipality’s website for the correct (and legal) disposal method to ensure you are not fined or worse.

Recycling

You may also want to preserve some of your Christmas tree in the spirit of sustainability and the good news is, you can.



If you happen to grow flowers or other plants in your garden and want to shield them from the cold, you can do this by using the tree’s branches to protect your garden.

Toss your tree – literally – in the canton of Aargau

If you’re looking to throw away your Christmas tree the fun way, head to Mülligen on January 7th for a Christmas tree toss competition.

And for the coming year…

Drop off the tree at a zoo or animal park

Though it may be too late this year, getting in touch with a zoo or animal park that may like to take in your tree post-Christmas is a great way of making the most of the festive spirit. While some animals enjoy the trees as a snack, others use the branches for entertainment.

Keep in mind that only fresh trees can be donated, so make sure to contact your local zoo or animal park well in advance next year.