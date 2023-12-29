What's open on New Year’s Day in Switzerland?

Advertisement

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, many are hoping to snag a bargain in the January sales.

Though many shops and services will sadly be shut on New Year’s Day, you may still be able to find a handful of open shops and use a few services across the country.

Here’s which shops and services will be running on January 1st in Switzerland.

Convenience stores

Though most of shops will close their doors on New Year’s Day, convenience store avec will be open across Switzerland. While opening times may differ slightly, many avec stores will operate between 10am and 9pm.

If you are hoping for a wider shopping selection, you may find the most luck in and around train stations.

Migros Bahnhof Basel SBB und Eatery will be open from 7.30am to 10pm on January 1st, however, all regular Migros shops will be closed on the day.

The situation is similar in other large cities, like Zurich, though times may differ slightly from store to store.

In Geneva, you can also browse Confiserie Sprüngli’s chocolate selection on January 1st (9am-6pm) located at the main train station.

We recommend looking up individual opening times on your local shop’s website.

Petrol stations

Petrol stations and many – but not all - of their shops will also not be affected by the closures on January 1st.

However, note that most petrol station-adjacent shops, such as Coop Pronto, will have varying open times on New Year’s Day.

For instance, the chain’s shop at Basel Barfüsserplatz will welcome customers from 6.30am until 10pm on January 1st, while its store at Zurich’s Löwenstrasse will be closed all day.

Hospitals

Not surprisingly, hospitals will of course leave their doors open for patients and visitors alike on New Year’s Day. Emergency services such as ambulances will be available if you need them.

However, visitor times will vary from hospital to hospital, so you are best of checking online before setting off to visit a loved one.

You can look up Switzerland’s hospitals here.

Public transport

It is a known fact that Switzerland has one of the world’s best railway systems and as such, trains run every day including on national holidays.

So, you can expect them to run smoothly on New Year’s Day, too – though they may be a bit busier.

You can access SBB’s timetables here.

Pharmacies

Though most pharmacies across Switzerland will be closed on New Year’s Day, the country’s emergency pharmacies will remain open for those in need of urgent medical treatment.

According to Apo24.ch, Switzerland’s emergency pharmacies – like Zurich’s Bellevue Apotheke - operate 24 hours a day/7 days a week. However, pharmacists may charge an emergency service fee of 2.83 Swiss francs for every purchase made outside of normal opening hours.

Note that in some cases - depending on what your doctor writes/checks on the prescription – the fee may be covered by your health insurance company.

Some pharmacies, like the Pharmacie Principale Balexert in Geneva which will be open on Sunday, New Year’s Eve (10am-5pm), don’t mention New Year’s Day opening times.

We recommend ringing up your local pharmacy ahead of time if you plan a visit.

Butcher’s shop

You can also expect most butchers to be shut on New Year’s Day unless you have made a pre-order in which case some butchers will allow you to pick up your order during a specific time slot on January 1st.

Bakeries

Most Swiss bakeries will also be closed on January 1st. However, you may be in luck at some train stations.

The Bäckerei Conditorei Stocker at Zurich main station will be open on New Year’s Day from 10am-8pm.

Florists

Those hoping to snag some last-minute décor will also be disappointed as florists will not be open on New Year’s Day.

Restaurants

While many restaurants will not only be serving food on New Year’s Day, but also upping their game with lavish meals - it’s tough luck if you haven’t secured a booking as of today.

We recommend checking out Switzerland Tourism’s restaurant selection to (hopefully) snag a last-minute dinner table.

Museums

If you’re feeling artsy on New Year’s Day and fancy spending the day at a local museum, the food news is that many museums – like Zurich’s Landesmuseum – will have regular opening hours on January 1st.