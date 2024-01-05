Six big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Some communities now count more foreigners than Swiss inhabitants

This may be hard to believe, but it is true nevertheless: due to higher immigration rate in the past two years, foreigners now outnumber the Swiss in some municipalities.

And even if the ratio is in favour of the Swiss, in many other communities, the proportion of international residents has grown significantly.

READ ALSO: Where in Switzerland do foreign residents outnumber the Swiss?

Lower taxes for Zurich residents

Taxpayers in the city and canton of Zurich can benefit from some financial relief measures that entered into force on January 1st.

Specifically, income tax rates will be adjusted for inflation.

Also, deductions for health insurance premiums as well as childcare costs will increase.



READ ALSO: Zurich residents to benefit from lower taxes

Some Swiss resorts change their ski pass prices daily

More than half of the major ski areas in Switzerland — including popular ones like Zermatt — have introduced the so-called ‘dynamic’ ski pass pricing model.

This means that prices can change several times a day, based on variables such as demand and expected weather conditions.



READ ALSO: Why do some Swiss ski resorts change their prices several times a day?

Advertisement

Will the new VAT law impact consumers?

Switzerland’s standard Value-Added Tax (VAT) has increased on January 1st from 7.7 to 8.1 percent, in order to generate more money for the state pension scheme.

While this move means that the price of many goods will go up, economists say the hike will have only a minimal effect on consumers’ pocketbooks.

READ ALSO: What is Switzerland's new VAT law and how will it impact you?

Swiss Post raises its tariffs for 2024

From January 1st, the cost of sending 'A' and 'B' Mail letters has each become 10 cents more expensive, now costing 1.20 francs and one franc, respectively.

The price of domestic and international parcels went up as well.

The hikes are intended to compensate for inflation, as well as the continuing decline in letter volumes and over-the-counter transactions.

READ ALSO: What are the new prices of sending letters and parcels in Switzerland?

Advertisement

A number of new driving rules enter into force

Various traffic laws have gone into effect in as of January 1st, which anyone driving (or bicycling) on Swiss roads should know about.

They include speedometers for fast e-bikes; new car efficiency classifications; and license revocation rules, among others.

READ ALSO: What are the new laws drivers in Switzerland need to know in 2024?

All of the above happened in the first week of January 2024.

It you are wondering what lies ahead for the rest of the month, you can find all the information here:

READ ALSO: What changes in Switzerland in January 2024?