The ski resorts in Switzerland you can reach by train this winter

Ski season is in full swing, which means that driving to ski resorts could involve traffic jams.

It could also mean icy, snowy and potentially dangerous road conditions.

If you would rather not deal with the hassle of driving and you're looking for a more sustainable way to get around — but still want to hit the slopes —Swiss national railways (SBB) are running direct trains from major cities to a number of resorts.

These are the new trains that have been put into service for the current winter season:

New direct train to Einsiedeln (Schwyz)

From January 13th to March 3rd, 2024, two direct trains will connect Zurich's central station in the morning (departures at 8:27 am and 9:40 am) to Einsiedeln (arrival at 9:19 am and 10:24 a.m), with a return in the afternoon (departure at 3:32 pm. and 4:38 pm).

New direct train to Brig (Valais)

A new direct train runs on Saturdays until Easter 2024 from Zurich's central station (departure at 7:38 am) — with stops in Lenzburg, Thun, Spiez, Frutigen, and Visp — to Brig (arrival at 9:38 a.m). The service started in December 2023.

On Sundays, the train runs in the opposite direction, departing from Brig at 4:18 pm and arriving at Zurich's central station at 6:32 pm.

The train takes skiers to resorts in the Bernese Oberland (with a change in Spiez or Frutigen), as well as to the Valais ski areas departing from Visp or Brig.

The train also runs non-stop to Bern.

Other routes:

Trains that have been running in previous years have resumed their service for this season.

VosAlpes Express

As it has since 2021, the VosAlpes Express is continuing to run on weekends and public holidays from December 16th, 2023 to April 14th, 2024 (except March 16th and 17th, 2024) between Fribourg and the Valais resort of Le Châble.

This train leaves Fribourg at 7:22 am. and arrives in Le Châble at 9:15 am.

Connecting trains also leave from Bex to the Villars-Bretaye (VD) ski area and from Aigle to Champéry, towards the Portes du Soleil in Valais.

For the return, the Verbier Express departs from Le Châble at 5:27 pm. You can change trains at Bex, take the VosAlpes Express, and arrive back in Fribourg at 7:37 pm.

Verbier Express

This train is perfect for tourists who fly into Geneva Airport.

It runs on weekends and public holidays from December 16th, 2023 to April 14th, 2024 (except March 16th and 17th, 2024) between Geneva Airport and Le Châble in Valais.

The train leaves the airport at 7:18 am and Geneva's central station at 7:29 am, arriving in Le Châble at 9:39 am.

In the opposite direction, it leaves Le Châble at 5:27 pm, arriving in Geneva at 7:40 pm, and at Geneva Airport at 7:47 pm.

Direct trains from Geneva to Chur (Graubènden)

Two direct trains connect Geneva to Chur via Zurich on weekends, as they have since 2022.

At the time of the introduction of the 2024 timetable on December 10th, two more direct trains were put into service on this line to meet the high demand.

Now four direct trains run in each direction during the weekend.

Chur is the starting point to continue to the famous ski areas of Arosa Lenzerheide, Flims-Laax, and Davos Klosters, among others.

Are there any special deals on tickets?

As it turns out, yes.

During the 2023/2024 season, more than 25 ski areas are offering skiers who use public transport up to a 30-percent discount on single or multi-day passes.

In addition, people who purchase a Snow’n’Rail ski pass also benefit from a reduction of up to 30 percent.

Last but not least: can you take your skis with you on a train?

Here, too, you are in luck.

There are separate luggage compartments on the trains to accommodate your winter sports gear, so you can transport your skis, ski boots, poles, snowboards, and sleds that weigh up to 23kg.

However, you can’t haphazardly just throw your skis and boots in those compartments. For safety reasons, skiing equipment, as well as snowboards, must be kept in protective cases.

READ ALSO: Can I take my skis on the train in Switzerland?

