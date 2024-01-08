Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Zurich’s public transport ranked among the best in the world

Switzerland’s largest city is ranking high in the new Urban Mobility Readiness Index, published in the United States in partnership with the University of California.

While it was placed in seventh place overall (out of 65 cities studied), it was ranked number 2 globally - and in first place in Europe - in terms of “density, efficiency, and utilizsation rate” of its public transit, the study found.

In total, Zurich residents are served by more than 60 different tram, train and bus routes.

UN building in Geneva temporarily closed due to lack of money

The Palais des Nations in Geneva, the European headquarters of the United Nations, is closed until January 12th.

The reason: the organisation must save on heating, electricity, and maintenance costs.

But this unprecedented closure can’t be blamed solely on the increasing cost of living.

Instead, the UN is experiencing shortage of cash, caused in particular by the fact that around 50 member countries, including the United States, are not up to date with their contributory payments.

Employees are currently working from home, but the building is closed to visitors and other activity.

The Palais des Nations is one the largest diplomatic conference centres in the world, hosting around 8,000 meetings each year.

The 40 Geneva-based UN agencies, however, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO), are open.

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland is home to so many international organisations

Advertisement

Ticino authorities worried how fewer Italian workers will impact local economy

The canton’s economy is heavily dependent on cross-border commuters from Italy. Currently, around 80,000 people from the nearby Lombardy region come to work in Ticino every day, but that may change.

Under the previous agreement between the two countries, these employees were taxed in Switzerland, where taxes are significantly lower than in Italy.

However, from January 1st, they will have to pay more taxes in their home country, which means that, even with substantially higher salaries they earn in Switzerland, working in Ticino will become less lucrative for Italian workers.

According to Luca Albertoni, director of Ticino’s Chamber of Commerce, “politicians [in Italy] wanted cross-border commuters to be punished” for working in Switzerland by increasing their tax burden.

Advertisement

New study: Swiss like to put money aside to be used for emergencies

In 2023, Switzerland’s households have prioritised small financial reserves to be quickly available in case of unforeseen need — at least this is what emerges from a survey mandated by Migros Bank.

About six out of seven people surveyed said they regularly put money aside for that purpose, even if amounts are small.

The study found that 60 percent of respondents save less than 1,000 francs per month, while 27 percent put away 100 to 500 francs.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]