Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

What is the legal status of foreign children born in Switzerland?

No, they will not automatically be Swiss citizens.

Instead, they will have the same nationality and the same passports as their parents, and will continue to be regarded as foreigners, all the while being able to live legally in the country.

They will be eligible for the same kind of residency permit as their parents hold, and can legally remain in Switzerland for as long as the parents live here.

Why do many foreign workers intend to stay in Switzerland after retirement?

Some 46 percent of respondents to The Local's reader survey said that they would like to stay in Switzerland following retirement.

Among the reasons cited for wanting to remain, rather than return to their country of origin, is Switzerland’s famous quality of life, as well its beauty, safety, and healthcare system.

Swiss university wants to cap the number of foreign students

The internationally renowned Federal Polytechnic Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) is seeking to limit the number of students coming to study there from abroad.

The reason for this move, which is currently under consultation, is that the rapidly growing student body causes overcrowding of lecture halls and other university facilities.



Prices of many consumer goods are becoming more expensive

Even though inflation has been lower in Switzerland than elsewhere, and has been rising only slightly, the price of some items is rocketing upwards.

However, while the cost of many consumer goods and services — such as air travel and public transport, among others — has gone up, on the positive side, the price of some others has dropped.



Are all Swiss trains always on time?

Although they have a reputation for punctuality, not all Swiss trains are always on track when is comes to on-time arrivals.

In fact, the punctuality rate varies from one region to another, with the national rail company, SBB, citing various reasons why this is so.

