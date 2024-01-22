The reasons why foreigners want to stay and retire in Switzerland

Advertisement

When The Local surveyed readers as to whether they planned to retire in Switzerland, a clear majority indicated that yes, they would.

Some 46% of respondents to The Local's survey said that they intended to stay in Switzerland following retirement, as opposed to 34% who told us they intend to retire elsewhere.

When asked why they intended to stay, while many responded simply 'Quality of life" or said that they had family here, other readers gave several reasons, that can be grouped into a few key areas.

It's a beautiful place

Switzerland's natural beauty was cited by many readers as an essential factor in their reason to stay.

Tommy Vercetti, a Software Engineer from Zurich responded: "I moved here mostly because of the most beautiful nature you can get in the developed world. And once I retire I want to use all that free time to fully enjoy it! Plus the clean air even in cities."

Saj Kanchwala, 58, an IT Programme Director, also from Zurich echoed this sentiment: "The)beautiful landscape."

A 46-year-old anonymous respondent, who works as a Consumer Commercial Lead elaborated: "There is no appeal to go back to the UK, when you have so much nature and outdoor activities on your doorstep."

The facts support their responses. In addition to over three hundred Ski resorts, Switzerland has eighteen designated parks under national protection - with three more being developed. Furthermore, Switzerland has four areas granted UNESCO protection as World Heritage areas in the category of Nature. These include Monte San Giorgio and the Jungfrau-Aletsch Alps.

It's a safe country

It's no surprise to many that Switzerland is considered one of the safest countries in the world in which to live and work. In 2023, it took 10th place on the Global Peace Index's ranking of most stable and secure countries in the world, with a score of 1.339. It moved up one slot to enter the top ten - even more impressive at a time of increasing global uncertainty. It's also one of the top three safest European nations by homicide rate per 100,000, coming in at 0.5.

Unsurprising, also, was that this was cited by readers as a reason they wanted to retire in the country.

Kevin Smith, 67, an Aerospace Engineer working in Nidwalden told The Local: "Switzerland is a safe and economically stable country."

A 56-year-old anonymous respondent living in Villars added: "Less political strife and polarisation than in the US."

Benjamin Amoyaw-Duah, 40, a Machine Operator from Opfikon responded that "Security, and a lack of corruption" influenced his decision to stay.

"Security" was also the answer given by Trevor Kilbey, 77, who lives in Wettingen and who is already retired.

It's got a great healthcare system

Many respondents also cited Switzerland's health system as a reason for wanting to stay.

"A first-class health system and political stability" was the answer given by Damir Lovrinov, 64, a Shipping Consultant living in Haute-Nendaz, Valais.

Anonymous respondents also told The Local "A good healthcare system" and "Healthcare, and a good public transport system" as a fundamental reason they're planning to stay.

Nicholas, a 47-year-old Banker from Zurich, specifically cited: "The quality of medicine".

According to the 2024 Global Prosperity Index, they've got a point: Switzerland features in the top ten healthcare systems in thinktank, the Legatum Institute's, 2023 Global Prosperity Index, as indicated by the quality and healthcare in Europe. It also took first place in the 2022 World Index of Healthcare Innovation, which specifically highlighted the country's model of Universal Healthcare for their placing.

