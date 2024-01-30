Which sectors and jobs in Switzerland are seeing the biggest salary hikes?

Advertisement

The answer to this question comes from new data compiled by Michael Page, a Switzerland-based recruitment consultant firm.

Its 'Salary Guide 2024' covers over 550 job types across 15 key sectors, so it is a comprehensive work-related resource.

The agency found that jobs in IT and digital marketing “showed the highest increases” in salaries — 6 to 10 percent more over the last 12 months.

Specifically, job categories showing the highest salary increases include digital sales and marketing (+10 percent), followed by IT (+6 percent).

Sectors where wages went up by more than five percent over the last 12 months include Finance and Accounting, Health and Life Sciences, Procurement and Supply Chain, Property and Construction, as well as Office and Management Support.

The financial services sector is also lucrative in terms of pay.

A chief financial officer in an international company, for instance, could be paid, on average, as much as 360,000 francs a year, while the salary of a chief investment officer would be only slightly lower at 320,000 francs annually.

READ ALSO: Why are Swiss wages so high?

Advertisement

Where in Switzerland are wages highest?

At about 9,000 francs a month on average, Zurich’s workers have the highest salaries in the country (and among the highest in the world as well), according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Next on the pay scale are the Lake Geneva region (cantons of Geneva and Vaud), as well as Northwestern Switzerland (Basel), with 8,000 francs on average.

This means, not surprisingly, that the highest paying jobs can be found in Switzerland’s largest cities.

Advertisement

What is the situation on Switzerland’s job market right now — and what is the forecast?

The country continues to lack skilled employees in many sectors and regions — one of the reasons why many companies are willing to pay top dollar (or, in Switzerland’s case, top franc) for qualified workers.

Overall, the current shortage is “at its highest level in Switzerland,” according to a report by the University of St. Gallen.

And to make matters worse, this situation is expected to deteriorate further in short term: as baby boomers continue to retire, they will create 340,000 vacancies by 2025.