Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Where can Switzerland’s employees earn most money right now?

The answer to this question comes from new data compiled by Michael Page, a Switzerland-based recruitment consultant firm.

Its 'Salary Guide 2024' covers over 550 job types across 15 key sectors, so it is a comprehensive work-related resource.

The agency found that jobs in IT and digital marketing “showed the highest increases” in salaries — 6 to 10 percent more over the last 12 months.

READ ALSO: Which sectors and jobs in Switzerland are seeing the biggest salary hikes?

Swiss regions where English language is common (though not official!)

English is not one of Switzerland’s four official languages, but in certain regions of the country it is more common than in others.

Newly released research shines a light on the canton with the highest proportion of people who use English as their primary language. (Hint: it starts with a letter 'Z', but it's not Zurich).

READ ALSO: The Swiss canton where English is spoken the most



From ski passes to safety: What you should know before you hit the slopes

February is a traditional ‘family ski’ month in Switzerland, when tens of thousands of people pack up their cars and head for mountain resorts.

But before you and your family head for the slopes, there is a number of useful things you should know.

They range from avoiding traffic jams, various types of ski passes, as well as how to be prepared for the worst-case scenario: injuries.



READ ALSO: What you should know about skiing in the Swiss Alps this winter

New online tool provides information on the naturalisation process

If you are wondering whether you are eligible to apply for the facilitated procedure to obtain Swiss citizenship, you can now find the answer online.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has just launched the pilot phase of its ‘naturalisation self-check' — a simple questionnaire that will provide this information.

READ ALSO: What is the new 'self-check' for Swiss citizenship and who is it for?

New government study shows the extent of racism in Switzerland

Even though the majority of Swiss population are not racist, a number of foreigners, people with migration background, and ethnic minorities report instances of racial discrimination they experienced in the past five years.

Now a new report reveals in what areas racism is most prevalent and what form it takes.

READ ALSO: Are foreigners in Switzerland likely to experience some form of racism?

And also…

The month of February is still very young. If you are wondering what lies ahead for the remaining 27 days of the month, you can find all the answers here:

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Switzerland in February 2024



