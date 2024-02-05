The payment deadlines you shouldn't miss in Switzerland this year

Advertisement

Motor vehicle tax

As soon as you register your car, your canton will send you an invoice of the tax you owe.

After that, you will receive the bill once a year in January.

You will have to pay it by February 28th, so at the end of this month.

(Note that even in a leap year, as is the case now, payments are due on the 28th).

Income taxes

Swiss tax returns must be submitted to tax authorities in your canton by March 31st, 2024.

If you miss this date, you will have to pay a ‘late fee’, the amount of which depends on where you live.

However, if you don’t think you’ll be able to meet the deadline, you can request an extension.

If your tax return is prepared by an accounting firm, they automatically file every year for extension for all their clients.

You should have received a confirmation letter or email from the firm to that effect.

But if you prepare your tax declaration yourself and you won’t be able to meet the deadline, you must ask the tax authorities in your canton of residence for extension (before March 31st, not after).

This is how you should go about it:

TV and radio license fee

This how this tax is known in Switzerland, although you must pay it even if own neither.

Electronic devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones, on which you can access various content, are also covered by this tax.

You will receive your annual invoice for 335 francs from a company called SERAFE in June, and you will have 30 days to pay it.

This money is used to fund public broadcasters like the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and other TV and radio stations across Switzerland.

“In this way, the public service will be guaranteed in all parts of the country and democracy will be strengthened; the entire country and all its inhabitants will benefit,” according to the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), which is responsible for the scheme.

Health insurance

While you must pay for your obligatory health insurance policy (KVG / LaMal) whenever your bills are due —depending on whether you chose to pay annually, semi-annually, or monthly — you are allowed to cancel your current plan and switch to another one only once a year — on November 30th.

While this date is still far away, missing this deadline will mean that you will have to maintain the same insurance policy for another year.

So it is a good idea to mark this date in your agenda already now.

It goes without saying that it is in your best interest to pay these (as well as all your other bills) on time, in order to avoid ‘penalty’ fees and other consequences.

