Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

How could the upcoming Swiss referendum benefit retirees?

On March 3rd, Swiss citizens will go to the polls to weigh in on two retirement-related issues.

One of the proposals on the ballot calls for the payment of an additional pension, of the same amount as the ‘regular’ first-pillar AHV/AVS pension received each month.

This would correspond to a monthly hike in pensions of 8.33 percent which, supporters claim, is a necessary increase to compensate for the inflation-driven higher cost of living and lower purchasing power.

Switzerland could face an anti-immigration vote

The right-wing Swiss People’s party (SVP) has gathered enough signatures to launch a national vote seeking to stop more foreigners from coming into the country.

They claim that, due to the influx of foreigners, Switzerland’s population will soon reach the 1-million mark, which would be unsustainable in terms of infrastructure such as housing, healthcare system, and public transport.

Authorities investigate antisemitic incident in Swiss Alps

Police said they had launched an investigation after reports that a ski station in the resort of Davos was refusing to rent sports equipment to Jewish tourists.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities also launched a legal action against the business, which posted a sign in Hebrew, saying that due to various incidents, "we no longer rent sports equipment to our Jewish brothers.”

Cross-border workers to pay higher rates for Swiss health insurance premiums

A new method of determining health insurance premiums in cantons where many cross-border workers are employed is under way in the parliament.

If it is approved— as it is expected to — local residents of border cantons will benefit from some premium reductions, while border commuters who have opted for the Swiss insurance will pay more.

Swiss tenants are dissatisfied with government's housing plan

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin met with representatives of cantons and municipalities, as well as construction and real estate sectors, in an effort to find solutions to Switzerland’s worsening housing problems.

Tenants associations's main complaint is that the proposed plan lacks “rapid and effective measures” focusing on remedying both the shortage and high rents.

And if you would like to know more about Switzerland’s three-pillar pension scheme, you can find the answers here:



