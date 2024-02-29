When are the 2024 tax deadlines in each Swiss canton?

Advertisement

A tax return must be filed in Switzerland by all citizens who are liable to pay tax. You should receive a letter from the authorities early in the new year confirming that you will be expected to file a return, giving instructions and information about the process, and the deadline of your canton.

Swiss tax declarations in most cantons are due on March 31st, however this can vary.

These are the usual deadlines for private tax returns in each Swiss canton:

February 29th: Jura (in 2024; otherwise February 28th)

March 15th: Bern and Vaud

March 29th: Neuchâtel

March 31st: Zurich, Valais, Uri, St Gallen, Solothurn, Schwyz, Schaffhausen, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Lucerne, Graubünden, Glarus, Geneva, Fribourg, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Landschaft, Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Aargau.

April 30th: Zug, Ticino, Appenzell Innerrhoden, and Thurgau.

Do check the information provided by your local authority to ensure you are filing to the correct deadline each year.

If for whatever reason you may struggle to meet your canton’s deadline, you can apply for an extension.

