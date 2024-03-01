Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss tenants catch a break — at last

After two consecutive increases in June and December 2023, the reference interest rate which determines rents is going to remain unchanged at 1.75 percent, the Federal Housing Office (OFL) announced this morning.

This means no imminent hikes for current or new rental contracts. The next announcement about key interest rate is scheduled for June.

Immigration the main driver of population hike in Vaud

The population of Switzerland’s third most populated canton had reached 846,300 people at the end of 2023 — 15,500 more than a year earlier, according to new figures released by Vaud’s statistical office.

Most of the demographic growth is fueled by immigration, with foreigners — mostly from the European Union — accounting for 70 percent of new of arrivals.

In all, foreigners make up more than one-third of Vaud’s population, with most of them settling in the canton’s capital, Lausanne, and outlying areas.



And looking ahead to this weekend:

More trains will run through the Gotthard tunnel

The tunnel, which connects German-speaking Switzerland with the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, closed to rail traffic in August 2023, after a freight train came off the track.

The traffic has been gradually re-establishing since then.

From tomorrow, more trains will run on Saturday mornings, with three additional trains running from north to south.

And from Sunday afternoon, four additional trains will run from south to north.

Sunday : Swiss vote in a pension referendum

Two controversial retirement-related issues will be at stake on March 3rd.

One calls for the payment of an additional, 13th, state pension, of the same amount as the ‘regular’ AHV/AVS pension received each month.

The second one seeks to raise the retirement age for men and women to 66, from the current 65 for men and 64 for women (the latter to go up to 65 in 2025).

Further, the retirement age would be tied to the average life expectancy — that is, it would be automatically raised if life expectancy increases.

In addition to these two national proposals, voters in various cantons and communities will also weigh in on local issues, including in Zurich and Geneva.

