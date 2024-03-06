Prices of flights from Switzerland set to plummet this summer

Advertisement

Since the end of the Covid pandemic, the airline ticket prices have become more expensive.

Add to this the hike in fuel prices after Russia’s invasion on Ukraine in 2022, as well as higher inflation rate, and you will understand why taking a plane had become a luxury for many people.

As an example, in the summer of 2023, flight prices had risen by 36 percent compared to pre-pandemic times.

But this summer’s air travel is expected to become more affordable.

“For the first time in a long while, passengers should be able to benefit from lower prices,” according to an analysis of airfare costs on Kayak travel site.

Prices found on the platform for flights from the three Swiss airports (Zurich, Geneva, and Basel EuroAirport) between the beginning of May and the end of September are lower than last year in almost all classes.

Advertisement

How much less can you expect to pay for air tickets this summer?

Much depends, of course, on where you are going and how far in advance you purchase your tickets.

But in general, Kayak’s analysis found that:

In economy class, the most often booked, the average price of a round-trip flight will be 549 francs this summer, or 2 percent less than in 2023.

In Premium Economy class, passengers will pay on average 1,642 francs — 9 percent less

In Business class, a ticket will cost 2,828 francs, or 8 percent cheaper.

Keep in mind though that these are average prices; your ticket could cost less or more, depending on your destination, the time and day of your travel, whether or not you have luggage, and whether your flight is direct or has layovers.

More destinations from Switzerland

The news about lower fares comes just in time for all those who dream of holidays in far-away places.

SWISS airline, for instance, will soon inaugurate direct service from Zurich to Washington DC and Toronto — in addition to several other North American flights it already has.

And SWISS' sister airline, Edelweiss, will also expand the frequency of flights from its Zurich base to 23 inter-continental destinations during the 2024 summer timetable.

READ ALSO: The new flight routes to and from Switzerland in 2024









