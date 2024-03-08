Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Details of 13th pension payouts to be worked out

After Swiss voters approved the ’13th pension’ referendum on March 3rd, the Federal Council must now devise ways to implement this new law from 2026.

Authorities must not only decide how to pay out this extra money — once a year or staggered — but also where the additional funds should come from.

Cheaper airline tickets on the horizon

The prices of airline tickets to and from Switzerland have soared in the past few years, due to Covid, higher energy costs, as well as inflation.

But the upward trend may now be over: from May until September of this year, air travel from Switzerland’s airports is expected to become less expensive, with the cost of many air fares falling just in time for summer holidays.

Zurich official wants to strip teen stabber of his Swiss passport

After a 15-year-old dual Tunisian-Swiss citizen was detained for attacking a Jewish man in Zurich, the security chief of Switzerland’s largest city is calling for the teenager's Swiss citizenship to be revoked.

The reason cited for this move is that the boy is a sympathiser of Islamic State, and “there is no place for terrorists in Switzerland.”

TikToc addicts now have a rehab facility in Switzerland

Faced with growing demand, an establishment for young adults addicted to the social media app TikTok has opened its doors in the town of Thun, in canton Bern.

The 30-place clinic is intended for those with a “problematic use” of this and other social networks, to the point of needing psychological help.

Nearly 2 million foreigners in Switzerland can vote in European elections

In Switzerland, almost 1.9 million residents are eligible to vote in the European parliamentary elections, to be held from June 6th to 9th.

Most sway would come from Switzerland-based citizens of Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, and Spain.

And in case you have been using postal services only to buy stamps or mail letters and packages, you have been missing out on many other services that Swiss Post Office provides:

