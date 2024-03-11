Why do the Swiss Alps claim so many lives?

Advertisement

The group of six, aged 21 to 58 and including five members of the same family, left the ski resort town of Zermatt on Saturday morning with the aim of reaching the small village of Arolla later that day.

However, after not arriving at their destination, the alarm was raised by a concerned family member around 4 pm, setting off a massive search and rescue operation.

The bodies of five people were later found, with the sixth one still missing at the time of publishing.

This tragic incident is not the only one that has claimed the lives of mountain enthusiasts in recent days and weeks.

Also during the weekend, an off-piste skier was swept away by an avalanche in Val Ferret, also in Valais. Freed from the snow mass, he died at the Sion hospital.

Two days earlier, on Friday, a “seriously injured skier “was found unconscious in the Saas-Fee area, and then airlifted to a hospital in Bern.

And just a month ago, on February 10th, a Dutch mother and her children died after falling 300 metres down a mountain during a hike in the Vaud Alps.

Which Swiss mountains claim most victims?

While no 2023/2024 figures have yet been released showing the number of serious accidents occurring in the mountains during this period, one study, which monitored the activity in the Swiss Alps between 2009 and 2021, found that fatalities were most common on the Matterhorn, with 40 cases (13.2 percent) reported.

Next most dangerous were Mönch, with 18 cases of fatal incidents (5.9 percent) and Piz Bernina — with 10 cases (3.3 percent).

What are the most common causes of deaths and injuries in the Swiss mountains?

In the case of the five cross-country skiers found in Valais on Sunday, weather was to blame: they “froze to death at a high altitude,” one of the rescuers told the Swiss media.

The group got lost in the vicinity of the Tete-Blanche mountain, at an altitude of over 3,500 metres above sea level, as a storm set in.

The weather conditions were "catastrophic", with freezing temperatures and a significant avalanche risk, Christian Varone, head of Wallis cantonal police told reporters.

In the study that looked at activity in the Swiss Alps over several years, it was reported that 245 — nearly 81 percent — of the fatal emergencies registered were due to people falling.

The second cause was rockfalls (5.3 percent), followed by being stranded (3.3 percent), and avalanches, 3 percent .

Illnesses accounted for less than 5 percent of accidents.

But accidents happen all year round, and not just in the winter

Some trails may seem deceptively easy but can be dangerous if you are not prepared and not aware of the risks — regardless of the season.

They include hiking trails on these mountains:

Grosser Mythen (Schwyz)

Hardegrat (Bern)

Eiger (Bern)

Alpstein (Appenzell-Ausserrhoden)

Pilatus (border of Lucerne, Nidwalden and Obwalden)

Mont-Blanc (which spans France, Italy and Switzerland, and is a popular destination for hikers from the Geneva area)

How you can stay safe in the mountains

Pierre Mathey, managing director of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association, told Swiss news site 20 Minuten that anyone going on a difficult tour in the Swiss Alps needs to have the right equipment, such as an avalanche transceiver (LVS), and a shovel.

Your backpack should also contain warm clothing, food, drink, a charged cell phone and a first aid kit. Depending on your assessment of the tour and location, a bivouac (or bivy) sack could also be an advantage.

Mathey says anyone hiking or skiing in dangerous parts of the Alps should have completed a special course.

"On difficult tours it is best to be guided by a mountain guide or have undergone such training yourself," he said.

According to Mathey, there are no established procedures for the situation like in Valais, when hikers get lost.

He said those on the tour should pay attention to the weather and make decisions as a group depending on the conditions.

"It is extremely important to make the right decisions early on," he said.

According to Mathey, the best thing to do in extreme situations is to dig a hole to protect yourself from the cold and wind.

Switzerland’s Accident Prevention Bureau advises all skiers, climbers, and hikers, regardless of their fitness level and experience, to follow these guidelines:

Choose a trail that matches your abilities and don't go over your limits

Plan your hike or climb carefully: route, duration, and level of difficulty

Have adequate equipment: rope, possibly helmet and, for emergencies, mobile phone, survival blanket and first-aid kit

Eat and drink enough, and take regular breaks. Consider the schedule and the weather; if necessary, turn back in time

