Five big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

What will upcoming Swiss-EU negotiations focus on?

Switzerland and the European Union have a negotiation plan at last, with talks expected to begin later in March.

The main issues that Bern and Brussels need to agree on are, among others, immigration of EU citizens to Switzerland, wage protection, as well as the continued electricity supply from the EU.

But other issues are at stake as well.

Will Swiss shops open on Sunday?

Many foreign nationals complain that Sunday is a ‘dead’ day in Switzerland, because stores are closed and silence reigns.

But despite opposition from trade unions, the National Council accepted a motion to modify the current legislation, so that it would allow a limited number of retailers to open their doors for business on the seventh day of the week.

Freelancers are in high demand on Swiss job market

Employers in Switzerland are increasingly seeking to hire freelancers and temp workers.

The demand for both has grown by 23 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

This trend is good for employers, who don’t have to invest money into the training of ‘fixed’ workers, and for job seekers as well, because they like the advantages of non-permanent work options.

Train travel in the Basel area will be derailed in the near future

Extensive expansion and maintenance work of the railway infrastructure will disrupt operations in and around one of Switzerland’s main train hubs.

Some trains in the region might be cancelled, while others delayed in the coming weeks, according to Swiss national railways, SBB; which recommends that commuters check travel updates on the company’s website, here, before purchasing tickets for their trip.

Swiss mountains can be deadly

Switzerland’s Alps are beautiful and offer numerous sports and leisure opportunities, but they also have been known to claim the lives of skiers and hikers.

Just days ago, a group of Swiss cross-country skiers had disappeared high in the Alps amid bad weather; while five were found dead the next day, the sixth is still missing but search for her has been suspended

And also:

If you would like to spend summer months in Switzerland, listening to some great multi-genre music, you have plenty of choices:

