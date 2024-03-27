Six unmissable events in Switzerland in April 2024

Advertisement

Tulip Festival

Morges (Lake Geneva), March 29th-May 12th

OK so this festival does start in March but it runs through until May 12th - and April might be the best time to visit.

The Fête de la Tulipe or Tulip Festival is an annual event held in the city of Morges every year featuring more than 140,000 flowers and around 350 varieties of tulips which you can admire while wandering around.

This year's theme is 'Countries of the World'. The special programme features lots of events, including music and dance, a children's theatre on Wednesday April 3rd plus guided tours.

Zermatt Unplugged

Zermatt, Valais, April 9th-13th

This mountain resort may be known for winter sports, but it's also worth visiting at other times of the year.

And this music festival, featuring pared-back performances, is a great time to sample Zermatt's vibrant scene in spring.

Very excited to be playing Zermatt Unplugged in April ✨ hope to see you there , it’s going to be very beautiful up in the mountains 🏔️🤍 tickets here .. https://t.co/rB0zdGXrKL



Venue: Marquee Stage

Date: Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Time: 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm pic.twitter.com/9KsFRckhUB — Birdy (@birdy) January 30, 2024

Taking place from April 9th to 13th, you can watch artists, bands and DJs such as Ronny Scott's All Stars and Jake the Rapper perform next to the unique mountain scenery - including the iconic Matterhorn.

This year, the festival will showcase 120 concerts across 17 stages spread throughout the village and across the surrounding slopes.

Sechseläuten

Zurich, starting April 12th

This four-day festival, which translates to the ‘the six o'clock ringing of the bells’, starts on Friday April 12th, leading up to the climax on Monday April 15th.

The highlight is the procession of the guilds to Sechseläutenplatz with the giant 'Böögg' (a snowman effigy that symbolises winter) burning at 6pm on Monday.

While not a public holiday, many businesses, offices, and banks close on Monday so that Zurich residents can celebrate this ancient spring festival.

International Exhibition of Inventions

Geneva, April 17th-April 21st

If you're looking to be inspired or you are in the world of innovative business, the International Exhibition of Inventions might just be the place for you.

Featuring creations from 40 countries all over the world, this year there will be 1,000 new inventions and products by 800 exhibitors.

More than 30,000 visitors attend this event every year, including hundreds of journalists and entrepreneurs.

It's taking place at the Grand Saconnex,Palexpo Halle 5 in Geneva and, at the same time, a Climate Fair will be held in the same venue.

Solothurner Biertage

Solothurn, April 25th-27th

Neighbouring Germany is better known for beer, but that doesn't mean that beer in Switzerland doesn't taste great!

That's right, beer fans should get down to Solothurn Beer Days festival to sample the good stuff.

More than 50 Swiss breweries will come together for the event to present over 200 varieties of craft beer.

Make sure you sample some of the great food on offer - including Swiss favourite raclette - to soak up the alcohol.

A mug of beer on a beer garden table. Photo: Engin Akyurt/Pexels

Food Truck Festival

Locarno, Ticino, April 26th-28th

Thanks to its location in Europe and diverse population, Switzerland is a great spot for delicious food.

And now there's a place to sample some of it - you'll find authentic snacks and delicacies at this food fest in Locarno.

Featuring trucks, caravans and ape cars coming from the north of the Alps as well as Italy, local ingredients are used for a variety of mouthwatering dishes and drinks.

Make sure you're hungry when you head to this event, which is free to enter and takes place on the Piazza Grande.