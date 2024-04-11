How much can you expect to be paid in certain professions in Switzerland?

Advertisement

Thanks to a strong economy and the ability to weather many of the economic storms of the past few years, there is an increased focus on the alpine nation as a destination for job seekers.

A new report released by financial services company Conotoxia provides a fresh look at the average monthly salaries for Switzerland's most significant job sectors, and the monthly costs that new arrivals can expect.

A commanding advantage

The good news is that Swiss workers enjoy a commanding salary advantage over many of their neighbours.

Conotoxia, which based its report on figures from Switzerland's Federal Statistics Office states: "Switzerland is renowned for its high labour standards and competitive salaries. The average annual salary is 78,000 CHF or around €79,500."

In comparison, the most recent figures from Eurostat, dating from 2022, place the average annual salary across the European Union at €33,500.

Wages in Switzerland do vary depending on the region and the specific position.

Medical and IT are the strongest earners

Switzerland's booming pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors - most visible in the country's 'Health Valley' stretching between Geneva and Bern - have led to doctors and those with direct medical experience expecting to earn Switzerland's highest monthly salaries.

Doctors, for example, can expect to earn an average of 8,000 CHF to 15,000 CHF monthly, whereas pharmacists can expect a monthly paycheque of between 7,000 CHF and 10,000 CHF.

With IT providing the backbone to many of Switzerland's other industries—particularly banking—it is no surprise that programmers, developers, and system administrators can expect a sizeable monthly salary.

On average, IT professionals should earn between 7,000 CHF and 12,000 CHF.

Of course, those in the banking sector can also expect an excellent monthly salary. Conotoxia lists roles such as financial analyst earning between 7,000 CHF and 11,000 monthly - with salaries trending towards the higher end in Zurich, the country's financial capital.

Other professions listed were as follows: electricians (5,200 CHF), pharmacists (7 to 10,000 CHF) hotel managers (5 to 8,000 CHF) University lecturers (6 to 10,000 CHF) sales managers (6,500 to 9,500 CHF) logistics specialists (5,500 to 8,000 CHF) and mechanical engineers (6,500 to 9,000 CHF)

A higher cost of living

Higher salaries, however, result in a higher cost of living for those coming to Switzerland from abroad.

Rents in Switzerland are among the highest in Europe and can range between 1,000 CHF for a studio apartment and 3,000 CHF for a larger apartment, especially in larger cities such as Geneva and Zurich, which are classed as among the world's most expensive cities to live in.

While essential utilities are not the most expensive in Europe, they are undoubtedly high.

According to the report, those living in Switzerland can expect to pay between up to 250 CHF a month for power, gas and water.

However, according to the quality of life database Numbeo, this is still well below the most expensive European country, Austria, where the average monthly cost of utilities is €335.69, and Germany, at €321.45.

The report also found that the average monthly cost of groceries was between 600 and 800 CHF, depending on the time of year.

