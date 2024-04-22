Is it better for consumers in Switzerland if the Swiss franc is strong or weak?

Advertisement

Generally speaking, when a country’s currency is strong — as the franc is right now against both the euro and dollar — consumers benefit on several fronts.

The main reason is that they will get more bang out of their francs, especially in these situations:

Imported goods

Since the exchange rates between the Swiss and foreign currencies are in franc’s favour, any merchandise that comes from abroad will, in principle, be cheaper.

If you go shopping in a supermarket and find, for instance, that the price of Swiss eggs hasn’t budged (and certainly not downward), you will have more luck with eggs imported from Germany or France.

However, while you may see some savings when purchasing foreign goods, this may not be a huge amount.

The reason, according to Moneyland consumer platform, is that “Swiss importers are not obligated to pass on extra profits earned on exchange rates to customers – and many of them don’t reduce prices at all."

Cross-border ‘shopping tourism’

Most products are cheaper — and sometimes by much — in other countries.

Even though inflation rates are higher abroad than they are in Switzerland, as is the Value-Added Tax, the franc’s power means it is still worth your while to buy your groceries in France, Italy, Germany, and other eurozone countries as well.

That, however, doesn’t mean that all products are cheaper abroad – it all depends on the specific goods and services in question.

For example, in general, electronics have lower price tags in Switzerland than in the EU countries.

Foreign vacations

With the franc stronger than the euro and US dollar, you can definitely benefit from travel abroad.

Whether just for a long weekend or full-scale holidays, you will be able to get more out of your money in many foreign countries, at least in terms of accommodations and food, than you would for the same amount of money in Switzerland.

Keep in mind, however, that the strong franc will not compensate for the cost of getting there and back, as the prices for airplane tickets, train travel, and petrol remain high.

All that is good, but is there a flipside as well?

The biggest ‘negative’ of the strong franc is that export-based companies suffer, because the goods they sell are too expensive abroad.

You may argue that this affects economy as a whole rather than individual consumers, and you’d be right — but only up to a point.

That’s because whatever happens in the economy at large will eventually trickle down to, and affect, the population, along with consumer confidence and spending habits.