Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Middle-class in Geneva could pay lower taxes

The right-wing majority in the cantonal parliament accepted a bill on Friday which “strengthens purchasing power through a reduction in income taxes for the middle class who do not receive state aid,” said MP Sébastien Desfayes.

The average decrease for this group of people would be 8.7 percent, while overall reductions would range from 5.4 to 11.4 percent, depending on income.

Deputies pointed out that the surplus of 1.4 billion francs in the cantonal coffers in 2023 means Geneva can afford to cut taxes for those who need it most.

The voters would have to approve this move before it can be implemented.

But even if it passes in the ballot box, Geneva will still have the highest tax rate in Switzerland, Desfayes said.

New study reveals where in Switzerland employees earn most and least

In certain sectors, salary differences vary enormously in Switzerland depending on the region, according the latest ‘Wage Book'.

Compiled by 19 cantons as well the the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Book shows that wages in most industries are highest in Zurich, followed by northwest Switzerland, and lowest in Ticino, with the western and central regions falling in between.

One of the reasons why wages in Ticino are the lowest in Switzerland across all sectors is that “high proportion of cross-border workers weighs on the general level of salaries in the canton,” the study found.

Discrimination in Switzerland: new figures are out

Numbers released in February by the government’s Service for Combating Racism, indicated that about 1.2 million people in Switzerland reported being discriminated against in the past five years.

Now, new data published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday sheds even more light on the issue of discrimination.

Its main findings show that most incidents reported by victims in the past several years occurred in the workplace and focused on nationality, language, and gender.

Nearly four out of ten victims said that discrimination they experienced took the form of exclusion, lack of consideration, or mockery.

Swiss property prices slightly lower at the beginning of 2024

Prices of single-family homes and apartments fell in the first three month of 2024 — on average by 0.7 and 1.3 percent, respectively.

This is what emerges from new data published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

For single-family houses, prices fell by 2.6 percent, mostly in urban municipalities.

For condominiums, the sharpest drop in prices — 4.2 percent — was seen in medium-sized cities.

