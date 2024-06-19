Do Switzerland's multilingual fans of the 'Nati' get along with each other?

Advertisement

You would think that having to express support for your favourite football team in three different languages — would result in some of the messages being lost in translation.

But that is not the case for fans of Switzerland's 'Nati'.

While the majority of fans come from the Swiss-German cantons, French and Italian speaking areas are well represented as well.

They all have one thing in common: their unbridled support of the Nati — whenever and wherever the team is playing.

And if language barrier becomes a problem, there is always a 'fall-back' plan: English.

Divided in Switzerland, united abroad

An interesting thing about the fans is that while games are taking place in Switzerland among various teams, the fans support their local teams.

For instance, if Basel plays against Zurich, fans of each team sometimes hurl insults at each other from the stands, and at occasion even get into fights.

But when Nati plays in international tournaments, the rivalry is put to rest — at least for the duration of the games. Former foes get together to support their national team in a display of patriotism, unity and solidarity.

“We all know each other and get along great,” said Jeremy, a fan from Vaud who, like other die-hard Nati fans, follows the team to all the major games.

Usually, for Euro games, as many as 10,000 Swiss supporters show up.

United they walk

For a typical game abroad — as is currently the case during Euro 2024 — fans arrive in a given city in groups or separately, but get together several hours before the game to socialise and generally get into the 'mood'.

That typically happens when fans have a few drinks and start to verbally bash the other team, while singing (literally — see below) praises to Nati.

The fans, appropriately dressed in red-and-blue t-shirts and other gear, then walk together to the stadium, singing their 'team song.'

As is their tradition, they sing it in Swiss-German.

The lyrics, set to the music from the song “The Lions Sleep Tonight” pay homage to the team’s forward, Breel Embolo, a native of Cameroon:

“I de Nati, de Schwiizer Nati, do esch de Breel dihei.

Oh Embolo, oh Embolo”.

Translated into English this means, “In the national team, the Swiss national team, there is Breel's home. Oh Embolo, oh Embolo”.

Here are the fans singing this song in the French-speaking village of Lens, in canton Valais.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKjf_IqMLFU

How does one become a Nati fan?

You can, of course, support the team on your own without doing anything special.

But if you want to be part of a group of like-minded people, you can join the official fan association.

This means that for a 50 or 100-franc annual fee you receive some privileges.

For 50 francs, for instance, you will get a 25-percent discount for one ticket per game, and priority entrance for all home games.

If you pay 100 francs, on the hand, you will also receive (in addition to the above perks), first dibs on attending European Championships or World Cup qualification, depending on the available quota; SMS and/or email service about meeting points, fan marches and information about tickets, etc, as well as other perks, listed here.

You will, however, have to pay for your own travel costs.