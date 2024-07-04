The essential info you should know if you're camping in Switzerland

Advertisement

The Swiss are enthusiastic campers, and the numbers support it.

A 2023 Autoscout24 study found there were 99 registered campervans for every 10,000 residents - more than in outdoor-mad Germany and Austria.

Furthermore, the Swiss camping market is projected to be worth approximately 62 million Swiss francs by 2028.

However, before you head off into the wild, it's really important to know where you are permitted to park your van or pitch a tent.

Not only does this keep you on the right side of the law, but it keeps you safe and protects the country's unique ecosystems.

Can I camp anywhere I like?

No, you cannot.

So-called 'wild camping' is prohibited in national parks, wildlife reserves, and hunting zones on a federal level, and severe fines can be imposed on violators.

Where else it is permitted depends on geography.

Switzerland's cantons use the treeline as the dividing line when it comes to permitted camping areas.

This is where mountain forests end and Alpine meadows, rocky bluffs and mountain tops begin.

This is not a constant, due to the landscape, but it roughly exists at 2,200 metres above sea level.

Camping below the treeline outside of designated zones is forbidden in the cantons of Appenzell Inner Rhodes, Appenzell Outer Rhodes, Basel-Land, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Vaud, Valais, Zurich, and Zug.

Above the treeline, wild camping is permitted, - but there are some important things you will need to take into consideration.

First, most cantonal regulations state that you can only stay in the same place one night before moving on.

Police can and will come and move you on if locals begin to complain that you've set up in the same place for a number of days.

Second, if you're traveling with a campervan, only the cantons of Aargau and Obwalden permit you to park outside of a specified campervan parking area, and only then for one night.

Elsewhere, the Park4Night app is a good way for those on four wheels to find places to park overnight for free or at very low cost, without breaking the law.

If I'm camping above the treeline, what do I need to consider?

There are two major considerations when seeking the perfect camping spot in the mountains.

The first is care for the environment. The Swiss are an environmentally-conscious people and there are already concerns about the human impact of camping in Switzerland.

The Swiss Alpine Club recommends that you avoid setting up camp at times such as dusk, when many wildlife species become active.

They also advise either avoiding an open fire, or only using established fire pits - while the mountains may not seem to be the kind of area wildfires break out, they can and do happen.

Finally, campers should abide by the principle of 'leave nothing but your footprints'. Litter and waste left by humans can be a huge risk to native fauna through toxic substances, disease and choking hazards.

It's not just general good advice - if you're caught wild camping and littering, you could receive a fine of up to 10,000 Swiss francs.

The second consideration is safety. As a mountainous country, Switzerland poses unique risks for those staying outdoors.

Even with established and regulated campsites, one in three lie in close proximity to a risk zone for landslides and floods.

Many foreigners are unaware of the risks, with nearly two thirds of the 114 who died in mountain accidents in 2023 being foreigners.

Website MySwissAlps shares some important tips for those who want to spend a few nights under the stars in a tent above the treeline.

It warns campers to avoid the bottom of slopes where falling rocks can debris can settle if there is a sudden earth movement.

Camping in close proximity to a river or stream can also be risky: sudden rain storms can lead to a rush of water than can sweep tents away.

Ridges are also a danger zone, as they can be exposed to lightning strikes.

Additionally, it's crucial to ensure you're not straying into somebody's private property - this will usually be signposted.

One good alternative to hunting for a campsite in the mountains is to use the Nomady platform, that matches campers with property owners for little to no fee.

This way you can be sure that you're camping legally, and your host can also often offer good tips for sightseeing.

Finally, in an emergency and you need shelter, it's always permissible to 'bivouac' or stay in place overnight - you'll just have to move on the next morning.

That's a little bit too much for me - where do most Swiss camp?

The majority of Swiss choose to use one of 444 registered campgrounds to be found across the country. These range from a few spaces on the edge of town to huge camping parks.

Often in proximity to areas of natural beauty, they also often feature facilities such as toilets, showers, barbecues and electrical sockets. You will be paying around twenty dollars a night for the privilege.

Camping portal Camping.info has a directory of over three hundred of the most popular, including reviews and booking information.