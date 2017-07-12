Two homes hit by lightning during Fribourg storm

Two houses in Bulle in the canton of Fribourg were struck by lightning during a violent storm on Monday night, police have said.

The two detached houses, which were close to each other, were hit between 8pm and 9pm, causing damage to their chimneys, interior walls and electrical wiring, Fribourg police said in a statement

Thankfully no one was hurt, and the occupants were allowed to return home after the houses had been checked by emergency workers and an electrician.

Around a dozen other houses were flooded in the Fribourg area, said police.