Switzerland’s new 200-franc note set for August release

19 March 2018
12:31 CET+01:00
The new 200-franc note will not resemble the draft proposal above. Photo: SNB
19 March 2018
12:31 CET+01:00
The hi-tech banknote with a design showcasing Swiss technology will be unveiled on August 15th and go into circulation a week later, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said in a statement on Monday.

The note – the final design of which is still under wraps – will join the stylish new 10-franc, 20-franc and 50-franc notes that have been gradually rolled out over the last two years. 

Read also: Swiss 50-franc note named banknote of the year

Each note in the state-of-the-art new series depicts a characteristic of Switzerland, illustrated by various graphic elements including a hand and the globe, which appear on every note.

For the 200-franc note, it is Switzerland’s technological side which will be featured.

The heavy-duty 1,000-franc note and the 100-franc note are expected to be released in 2019, the SNB said late last year.

The new Swiss notes have “state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting protection” which includes design features that can only be seen under a microscope or using UV light.

Older banknotes from the eighth series, released in 1995, will remain legal tender until further notice.

