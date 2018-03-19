Switzerland’s new 200-franc note set for August release

The note – the final design of which is still under wraps – will join the stylish new 10-franc, 20-franc and 50-franc notes that have been gradually rolled out over the last two years.
Each note in the state-of-the-art new series depicts a characteristic of Switzerland, illustrated by various graphic elements including a hand and the globe, which appear on every note.
For the 200-franc note, it is Switzerland’s technological side which will be featured.
The heavy-duty 1,000-franc note and the 100-franc note are expected to be released in 2019, the SNB said late last year.
The new Swiss notes have “state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting protection” which includes design features that can only be seen under a microscope or using UV light.
Older banknotes from the eighth series, released in 1995, will remain legal tender until further notice.