This is how Switzerland’s new 200-franc note looks

15 August 2018
11:08 CEST+02:00
This is how Switzerland’s new 200-franc note looks
The new 200-franc note is smaller than its predecessor. Photo: Swiss National Bank
Switzerland’s brand new 200-franc note was unveiled on Wednesday, the latest in a new series of award-winning banknotes for the country.

The design of the new 200-franc note is intended to reflect Switzerland’s scientific expertise, according to a Swiss National Bank (SNB) statement.


The back of the new Swiss 200-franc note. Photo: Swiss National Bank

The note will begin to go into circulation on August 22nd. The SNB says that is smaller and easier to handle than its predecessor.

Read also: Switzerland's 'gorgeous' new 10-franc note voted world's best

The 200-franc note, worth around $200, is the fourth in a new series of high-security Swiss banknotes being released in stages. The 50, 20 and 10-franc notes have already been released to great acclaim.

The updated 10-franc note, released in October 2017, was rated the world’s best for last year by the International Bank Note Society.

That award came after the new Swiss 50-franc note claimed the same prize in 2016.

The new version of the heavy-duty 1000-franc note is set to be presented in May 2019 with the updated 100-franc note expected to be unveiled in autumn 2019.

The former “eight series” banknotes will remain legal tender under further notice, the SNB said.

