Switzerland’s 'gorgeous' 10-franc banknote voted world’s best

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 April 2018
12:17 CEST+02:00
banknote

Switzerland’s 'gorgeous' 10-franc banknote voted world’s best
What's not to like about Swiss money? Photo: AFP
For the second year running, a Swiss banknote has taken the award which recognises paper money with artistic merit and innovative security features.

Switzerland's distinctive 10-franc note, which features images of a watch movement and a train tunnel, went into general circulation in October 2017.

One of 170 new banknotes to appear around the world last year, it narrowly beat out strong candidates including the Royal Bank of Scotland’s ten-pound note and the 40-franc note from Horn of African nation Djibouti to win the International Bank Note Society’s (IBNS) top prize.

The Djibouti 40-franc note. Image: IBNS

The new note – which focuses on Switzerland's organisational talent expressed in the key motif of time, according to the Swiss National Bank – also edged out the Swiss 20-franc note which appeared in May 2017.

It was described as “gorgeous” by judges.

It means Swiss notes have taken the IBNS prize two years in a row: last year the new Swiss 50-franc note took the gong.

Switzerland is rolling out a new high-security series in banknotes in stages, with the new 200-bill set to appear in August.

The heavy-duty 1,000-franc note and the 100-franc note are expected to be released in 2019, the SNB said late last year.

The new Swiss notes have “state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting protection” which includes design features that can only be seen under a microscope or using UV light.

 

banknote
