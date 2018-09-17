IN PICTURES: 12 photos that will get you excited about autumn in Switzerland

The Matterhorn is majestic in any season but there is something special about the mountain in autumn. Photo: Swiss Tourism

Switzerland is immersed in a glorious Indian summer but there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the autumn. Here are just some of them.

1. The vineyards along Lake Geneva are at the finest in autumn with the stretch between St Saphorin and Lutry particularly spectacular.

2. Seventy-two waterfalls, dramatic cliff faces and mountain lakes: the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the canton of Bern is an Alpine classic.

3. Wild and remote, the Brunnital area in the canton of Uri is a great place to get off the beaten track.

4. After the summer swimming season ends, the Drei Weieren (Three Pools) above the city of St Gallen transform into a beautifully, calm oasis.

5.Sion in the canton of Valais is the gateway to one what some say are the Swiss Alps at their finest.

6. Remote Val Müstair is about as far from anywhere as it is possible to get in Switzerland: Both the Abbey of St. John and the surrounding landscape are Unesco-listed.

7. Medieval Gruyères is more than just a cheese. It is one of the most beautiful towns in Switzerland.

8. When the fog lifts, autumn on the shores of Lake Constance is a time of lovely, melancholic beauty.

9. The Verzasca Valley in the canton of Ticino is a great place to get a splash of autumn colour.

10. Don't believe the (negative) hype. Yes, the town of Olten is a transport hub and a hard-working city, but the charming old town is a bit of a neglected jewel.

11. You don't need to get out of town to enjoy autumn in Switzerland as this picture of Geneva shows.

12. And last but not least, there is always the Matterhorn, amazing and majestic at any time of year. We love the autumn light in this shot though.