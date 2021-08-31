Everything you need to know about Olten: Switzerland’s commuter city

<p class="p1">Located 30 minutes away from Zurich in the canton of Solothurn, Olten is perhaps Switzerland’s truest incarnation of a commuter town.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The town’s <a href="https://twitter.com/olten?lang=en">official Twitter biography</a> boasts of “friendly and uncomplicated residents” living in a city which is “often undervalued” as a place to live and work.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-24-at-18.46.31-466x431.jpg" alt="" width="466" height="431" class="alignnone wp-image-652551 size-post-thumbnail" /></p><p class="p1">Starting out as a sleepy village – and still embodying many of those qualities – Olten has grown in popularity over time due to its fortunate location.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Under the banner "Clever commuters live in Olten" the city's reputation as a commuter city <a href="https://www.olten.ch/newsarchiv/36749">has grown in recent years</a>. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/olten.jpeg" alt="" width="600" height="382" class="size-full wp-image-652552" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A sign which says "clever commuters live in Olten". Image: Olten City</em></div><p>Olten is placed where the Basel-Chiasso (north to south) and Geneva-St.Gallen (west to east) lines meet, meaning that it is quick and relatively easy to get anywhere from Olten. </p><p class="p1">Olten is one of Switzerland’s most important rail hubs. More than ten times times as many passengers - 300,000 - <a href="https://www.olten.ch/newsarchiv/36749">travel through Olten as the amount that live there daily.</a><span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Not only is Olten 30 minutes from Zurich, it’s also 30 minutes from Bern, Basel and Luzern via train, meaning it is perfectly situated to access Switzerland’s economically strong towns.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you need to go further afield, there are plenty of other cities and towns within an hour of Olten, including most of German-speaking Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>For those who would prefer to drive rather than take the train, Olten is also situated close to an important autobahn junction. </p><p class="p1">The town brags that 80 percent of Switzerland is less than an hour away.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>Due to this proximity, it also serves as a popular location for meetings and seminars, given that people can commute from several cities and quite literally meet in the middle. </p><p>Exact figures on the amount of people who commute to work in Olten are a little difficult to determine, at least in part because some people work at least part of the time from home. </p><p>Although the figures are a decade old,<span> </span><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olten">around one third of the workers who live in the canton commute to work</a>.</p><p class="p1"><strong>What about renting in Olten?</strong></p><p>As we covered in our summary of commuter cities around Zurich, this is not only much cheaper than Switzerland's most populous city - but many of the country's larger metropolises. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210811/maps-the-best-commuter-towns-when-working-in-zurich/"><strong>MAPS: The best commuter towns when working in Zurich</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Rents in Olten are roughly the same as the Swiss average, or around CHF1,330 for a two-to-three bedroom apartment, much cheaper than in Zurich.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The vacancy rate is also double that of the Swiss average, which means you’re in with a better chance of finding something you like - or of finding something at all.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>What is there to do in Olten itself?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p>While many of those who move to Olten do so due to its proximity to other cities, there is plenty keeping people in the town. </p><p class="p1">Olten’s old town is remarkably well preserved, meaning that it has retained its true village feel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There is plenty to do and see, with several museums and one of Switzerland’s best cabaret scenes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"></div><p>The town has retained a sleepy feel, particularly during the day when up to a third of its residents are somewhere else. </p><p>There are several car-free pedestrian areas, which make it popular on the weekend with shoppers as well as with families. </p><p>Olten finds itself at the foot of the Jura mountains, meaning it's the perfect place for fans of hiking and biking, as well as skiing in the winter months. </p><p>Olden's old wooden bridge is one of the symbols of the city. The bridge in its various incarnations is over 700 years old, although the current version was built in 1803. </p>
