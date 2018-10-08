Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 October 2018
09:36 CEST+02:00
fire

Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
File photo: Jeff Kramer.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 October 2018
09:36 CEST+02:00
A fire on the night of Sunday October 7th burned a restaurant to the ground in the canton of St Gallen. Two people lost their lives and at least two more were injured.

When Swiss fire department personnel reached the building at 3.20am on Sunday October 7th, the restaurant had already completely caught fire.

07.10.2018 - #Brand in Restaurant, zwei tote Personen gefunden. Mehr unter: https://t.co/VT9gk0FofW pic.twitter.com/7apv6obiWG

— Kantonspolizei St.Gallen (@kapoSG) 7. Oktober 2018

Two people were found dead in the Restaurant Sonne in Oberriet, St Gallen, at 8am. Neither of the deceased has been identified. Further victims could still be found in the building, added St Gallen cantonal police in a statement

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Fire on historic wooden bridge in Swiss city of Olten under control

The charred remains are still being searched by 60 fire department personnel deployed to the scene. An investigation is also under way into persons who might possibly have been in the house when the fire broke out. 

At this stage, nobody is missing, said police. The public prosecutor in St Gallen has ordered police to complete forensics to determine the cause of the fire. At least two people with serious burns were also hospitalised. 

READ MORE: Fire at UBS building in downtown Zurich put out after six hours

fire
