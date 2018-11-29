SWISS airline offers chance to join mile-high (fondue) club

Melted cheese at high altitude: that's the latest offer from SWISS International Air Lines.

As of December 1st, passengers on flights from Geneva to a number of locations across Europe will be able to indulge in fondue alongside other more traditional airline snacks.

The in-flight dish is made with the classic moitié-moitié fondue mix (50 percent Vacherin Fribourg and 50 percent Gruyère cheese), SWISS said in a statement.

It can be accompanied by a traditional charcuterie board with dried meats, cured ham and Gruyère salami.

Fondue on SWISS flights is not new, but this is the first time it has been offered to economy passengers.

If you haven't tried fondue before, but get a taste for it after eating it on a plane, there is always this monthly subscription fondue service.

And if fondue in an Airbus is not extreme enough, why not try it paragliding, like the people in this video did.

