Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Avalanche puts Swiss cable car out of action for months

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 January 2019
15:18 CET+01:00
avalanchesaentispopular

Share this article

Avalanche puts Swiss cable car out of action for months
Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 January 2019
15:18 CET+01:00
One week after an avalanche forced a hotel to be evacuated, a second avalanche in the same area has put a cable car out of action - potentially for months until it can be repaired.

One of the supporting pillars on the Säntisbahn cable car was struck by the avalanche and operators have said it could take months to ensure people can use it safely once again.

A team of experts is currently examining the damage and determining the best course of action.

The economic impact of the incident cannot be calculated at this moment, according to Bruno Vattioni, managing director of the Säntisbahn. 

The company employs around 180 people but none are set to be terminated at this moment.  

This is the second avalanche in the Säntis mountain area, which is in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

Last week on January 10, three people were treated for minor injuries after the 300-metre wide avalanche hit the restaurant of the Hotel Säntis in Schwägalp.
 
Around 20 cars were also buried by snow near the hotel which is located next to the Säntis cable car station.

Read More: Clean up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland

As much as 1.5 metres of snow had fallen in the time between the two avalanches.

A Swiss Post bus was half buried by the 300-metre wide avalanche on January 10. Photo: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

In recent days, the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) had raised avalanche warnings to their highest level.

Earlier this month, separate avalanches in Flumserberg and Davos claimed the lives of two people.

A ski patroller was also killed when he was caught in an avalanche triggered by a controlled explosion in Valais.  

 

avalanchesaentispopular
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais
  4. Sneak preview: Switzerland's new 'on-the-spot' fines for 2020
  5. Swiss court rules 'foreign gypsy' cartoon was racist

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais
  4. Sneak preview: Switzerland's new 'on-the-spot' fines for 2020
  5. Swiss court rules 'foreign gypsy' cartoon was racist

Discussion forum

18/01
Migros 500grs is not always 500grs
18/01
Buying Land Question
18/01
Beware of Salt
18/01
Starting local school as a non-speaker
18/01
School Bullying > Advice Needed
18/01
What is this equipment outside a Swiss home?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
View all notices
Post a new notice