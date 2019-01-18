Avalanche puts Swiss cable car out of action for months

Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

One week after an avalanche forced a hotel to be evacuated, a second avalanche in the same area has put a cable car out of action - potentially for months until it can be repaired.

One of the supporting pillars on the Säntisbahn cable car was struck by the avalanche and operators have said it could take months to ensure people can use it safely once again.

A team of experts is currently examining the damage and determining the best course of action.

The economic impact of the incident cannot be calculated at this moment, according to Bruno Vattioni, managing director of the Säntisbahn.

The company employs around 180 people but none are set to be terminated at this moment.

This is the second avalanche in the Säntis mountain area, which is in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

Around 20 cars were also buried by snow near the hotel which is located next to the Säntis cable car station.

As much as 1.5 metres of snow had fallen in the time between the two avalanches.

A Swiss Post bus was half buried by the 300-metre wide avalanche on January 10. Photo: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

In recent days, the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) had raised avalanche warnings to their highest level.

Earlier this month, separate avalanches in Flumserberg and Davos claimed the lives of two people.

A ski patroller was also killed when he was caught in an avalanche triggered by a controlled explosion in Valais.