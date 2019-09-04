Switzerland's news in English

Holders of Swiss GA travelcard to get up to 100 francs in credit

4 September 2019
Holders of Swiss GA travelcard to get up to 100 francs in credit
4 September 2019
All holders of Swiss GA travelcards, which provide almost unlimited travel across Switzerland's public transport network, are set to receive credit of up to 100 francs, Swiss national rail operators SBB said on Wednesday.

Credit to the tune of 100 francs will be given to holders of first-class GA travelcards, while holders of a second-class GA cards will receive 50 francs credit. This means that holders' next GA travelcard will be cheaper.

Currently, the adult GA travelcard costs 6,300 francs (€5,800) a year for first class travel and 3,860 francs for second class.

Meanwhile, holders of half fare (Halbtax/demi-tarif) railcards will benefit from an increased supply of supersaver fares, the SBB said in a statement.

Half fare travelcard holders already received 15 francs credit in August.

A 'difficult half year' for the SBB

The announcement of the sweetener for people with GA travelcards came as the SBB announced its results for what it had conceded had been a difficult half year.

The state-owned enterprise said a 3.4 percent rise in passenger numbers on 2018 combined with problems surrounding the roll-out of new double-decker trains as well as the extra transport requirement of several major events and the demands of construction and maintenance works had stretched resources to the limit.

The SBB also noted the last few months had been overshadowed by the death of a train conductor in August. The man was dragged to his death after being trapped by a defective door.

A subsequent investigation has revealed further faults with the doors in question.

Wednesday also brought about another surprise with CEO Andreas Meyer announcing he would step down by the end of 2020. Meyer has headed up the SBB since 2007.

