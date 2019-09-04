Holders of Swiss GA travelcard to get up to 100 francs in credit

<p>Credit to the tune of 100 francs will be given to holders of first-class GA travelcards, while holders of a second-class GA cards will receive 50 francs credit. This means that holders' next GA travelcard will be cheaper.</p><p>Currently, the adult GA travelcard costs 6,300 francs (€5,800) a year for first class travel and 3,860 francs for second class.</p><p>Meanwhile, holders of half fare (Halbtax/demi-tarif) railcards will benefit from an increased supply of supersaver fares, the SBB said in <a href="https://company.sbb.ch/de/medien/medienstelle/medienmitteilungen/detail.html/2019/9/0409-1" target="_blank">a statement</a>.</p><p>Half fare travelcard holders <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190319/all-holders-of-swiss-half-fare-travelcard-to-get-15-francs-credit">already received 15 francs credit in August</a>.</p><p><strong>A 'difficult half year' for the SBB</strong></p><p>The announcement of the sweetener for people with GA travelcards came as the SBB announced its results for what it had conceded had been a difficult half year.</p><p>The state-owned enterprise said a 3.4 percent rise in passenger numbers on 2018 combined with problems surrounding the roll-out of new double-decker trains as well as the extra transport requirement of several major events and the demands of construction and maintenance works had stretched resources to the limit.</p><p>The SBB also noted the last few months had been overshadowed by the death of a train conductor in August. The man was dragged to his death after being trapped by a defective door.</p><p>A subsequent investigation has <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190815/sbb-find-problems-with-swiss-train-doors-after-deadly-accident-public-transport">revealed further faults with the doors in question</a>.</p><p>Wednesday also brought about another surprise with CEO Andreas Meyer announcing he would step down by the end of 2020. Meyer has headed up the SBB since 2007.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190827/late-swiss-train-get-ok-to-skip-stations-public-transport-sbb">Late Swiss trains get green light to skip stations</a></strong></p>