Swiss court set to uphold conviction, loss of licence for drunk e-scooter rider

<p>They’re marketed as a fun way to get around, particularly in urban areas - but for one man in the western Swiss canton of Vaud, a drunken scooter escapade has resulted in him losing his drivers licence and a potential criminal conviction. </p><p>In October of 2019, the man crashed an e-scooter after falling over the handlebars in the middle of the night, injuring his jaw and losing several teeth in the process. </p><p>When approached by police after the incident, he said he had consumed four of five glasses of wine and took full responsibility for the accident. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190904/lime-e-scooters-return-to-streets-of-zurich-transport-switzerland">Mobility wars: Lime e-scooters return to streets of Zurich </a></strong></p><p>The incident took place in Nyon, around 25 kilometres from the Geneva city centre. </p><p>While police declined to breathalyse the man at the scene, he was later blood tested in the hospital. </p><p>The current court case was hearing an appeal from the man, who sought to have the results of the blood test struck from the record.</p><p>The court ruled that the evidence of the blood test was admissible as there was an interest in taking the blood test and determining the results.</p><p>The man is likely to uphold both the loss of licence as well as the conviction for drink driving. </p><p>Switzerland changed its way of measuring alcohol limits in 2016, with 0.25 mg/l in exhaled air now the relevant limit. More information on determining this level - and the consequences for driving drunk - are available <a href="https://www.tcs.ch/de/testberichte-ratgeber/ratgeber/unfallursachen/alkohol.php" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p>In Switzerland as well as neighbouring Germany, e-scooter riders and cyclists risk losing points or their drivers licence completely for irresponsible driving - even though a drivers licence is not a requirement to ride. </p><p>E-scooters have grown in popularity across Switzerland among locals and tourists alike, although there have been a range of safety issues - including a software glitch <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190109/lime-e-scooters-pulled-from-zurich-and-basel-after-accidents">which required a recall of Lime scooters from Basel and Zurich</a>. </p><p>E-scooter users are restricted from using footpaths or roads and are required to travel no faster than 20km/h. </p><p>For an extensive breakdown of the rules for using e-scooters, <a href="https://www.englishforum.ch/transportation-driving/264738-electric-scooter-rules.html">please click here</a>. </p><p> </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style>