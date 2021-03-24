‘Green pass’: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus immunity card in Switzerland

With vaccinations continuing throughout Switzerland and across the world, governments have begun plotting their first steps in returning to normal.

It has become clear that a central aspect of this return to normality will involve the implementation of some kind of coronavirus ‘immunity card’.

Otherwise known as a ‘green card’ or ‘vaccination certificate’, the certificate is likely to be a digitalised form of the existing vaccination passport which would entitle holders to certain privileges.

While it is early days yet, there is clear support among the public and the government for such a plan.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is a coronavirus immunity card?

Although the exact specifics of a coronavirus immunity card have not been defined in Switzerland, the ‘card’ – which would be in digital form – is expected to have two major functions: domestic and international.

On the one hand it will form part of an international arrangement which will allow for travel to again take place.

On the other, it will allow certain privileges to people domestically – for instance visiting bars and restaurants, along with events and participating in sports and leisure activities.

These will be tackled separately.

Will Switzerland introduce an international immunity card?

Yes. Switzerland has already indicated it will do so as part of the European Union’s International green card plan.

The EU Commission presented its proposal for a vaccination card in mid-March, which should be ready before summer.

Brussels wants to include Switzerland in this project, based on the bilateral agreement on the free movement of persons. What is needed from Switzerland is a system that is compatible with the EU’s platform, officials said.

National Councilor Regine Sauter, who launched the debate in this subject in the Swiss parliament, said it is crucial for Switzerland to take action, or “we will end up on the sidelines, while the citizens of other countries have long been allowed to travel freely again”.

Swiss approach should be compatible with the EU’s, she noted. “It is essential that the vaccination certificate is recognised in international travel”.

The Swiss government has indicated that it supports such an idea, however the Federal Office of Public Health is concerned with the potential for forgeries.

Swiss national broadcaster SRF reports that doing so is likely to be a condition of Switzerland’s Schengen membership, i.e. that if Switzerland changes its position on the matter, it could lead to the termination of the Schengen Agreement.

At this stage however, that is unlikely as the government has indicated it will support the scheme and take part in it.

Will this card apply domestically?

It is important to reiterate that this is a separate yet linked proposal which requires the Swiss government’s intervention.

As yet, the status of a domestic immunity pass – which would allow visits to bars, restaurants, events and taking part in sports – is less certain, although it appears to have widespread government support.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said in February that he expects a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 will soon be mandatory on international flights.

“In the future, anyone who wishes to travel will need to be vaccinated”, Parmelin said in an interview with NZZ on in February.

He also noted that he would find it “appropriate and understandable” that organisers of mass events like football matches or concerts, adopt the same requirement.

“The Federal Council has to still discuss how we want to regulate this. But I would give great priority to the interests of security”, he added.

A leaked document obtained by the media in late February showed the government’s tentative plan to allow vaccinated people to have certain privileges.

The idea has received prominent support from Swiss politicians and health experts – as well as the general public.

In a poll of Local Switzerland readers, more than two thirds told us they would sign up for a coronavirus immunity card which would allow them to visit bars, events and concerts again.

There are other hurdles for lawmakers to jump in the development of a domestic green pass, for instance who should check that a person is complying – i.e. the venue (bar or restaurant) or the police in carrying out random controls.

Is this plan legal?

Yes. Swiss parliament created the legal basis for the immunity pass as part of the Covid-19 legislation.

How will it work?

While details aren’t clear, as yet it appears under the EU plan it will operate as a QR code which you can carry on a piece of paper or a smart phone.

Swiss newspaper Watson reports that this will likely be connected with the Swiss Covid app.

Is it just for vaccinated people – what about those with negative tests or who have had the virus before?

One major concern among our readers in our poll on the topic was whether people who were unable to have the vaccine would be punished, i.e. restricted from travelling and taking part in other activities.

While there remains considerable uncertainty about the idea, the EU proposal for an ‘immunity card’ includes those who have been fully vaccinated as well as people who have had the virus recently and who have had a negative test.

“With this digital certificate we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said when announcing the plan.

It will show “whether the person has either been vaccinated, or has a recent negative test, or has recovered from Covid, and thus has antibodies.”

Therefore, it is likely that the immunity certificate will be for people in one or more of the three categories.