Q&A: What you should know about travelling abroad from Switzerland right now

After nearly 18 months of closed borders and tight entry restrictions, non-essential travel is permitted again, at least to some foreign lands – but it all depends on each country’s epidemiological situation.

And just in time for the summer, a number of airlines are adding dozens of new destinations from Switzerland.

So let’s look at various aspects of international travel – where you can go and what do you need to get there?

I am a resident of Switzerland. Can I travel throughout Europe without any problems?

Depending on the country, different requirements may apply.

Some have no entry restrictions for fully vaccinated people or those who recovered from Covid in the past six months, while others require either a PCR or antigen test, especially if you haven’t been vaccinated.

And speaking of vaccinations, only people who were administered EU-approved vaccines will be admitted without a test.

This includes Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech – the two vaccines used in Switzerland.

Another point to remember is that by “vaccinated” governments mean travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine, except for Johnson & Johnson which is a single-dose vaccine.

But for Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, travellers must show proof of being inoculated with both doses; otherwise, they will have to have a negative Covid test.

There are also rules in place for travelling with children.

Keep in mind that regulations can change from one minute to another if epidemiological situation in your destination country worsens, so check the updates often.

Q: What are the rules for Europe right now?



There are no entry restrictions for people arriving from Schengen zone countries, including Switzerland, provided they have been vaccinated.

This rule pertains to anyone residing in Switzerland, no matter what nationality they have.

What counts is the place of residence, not citizenship.

Q: What about further afield?

Outside the Schengen/EFTA zone, things get a little more complicated.

Entering the United Kingdom is possible, however as Switzerland is on the UK’s amber list, you must quarantine for ten days, along with bringing a negative Covid test (even if you’re vaccinated).

Once there, you will need to pay for two more Covid tests, one on the second day and one on the eighth day, before ending the quarantine on the tenth day.

As far as the United States, Australia and New Zealand are concerned, the travel ban on foreign tourists is still in place, with no news about when it will be lifted.

Q: Do I need an antigen or PCR test?

Regulations vary depending on your destination, especially for unvaccinated travellers.

You should check either latest travel advisories for the country where you are going, or the website of its embassy / consulate in Switzerland.

Also, regardless of what test you need, it must be in the form of an official document (either printed or digital) with the name and address of medical facility where the test was performed, your name and date of birth, the date when test was done, as well as the signature and stamp of the facility.

It can be issued in any of Switzerland’s national languages, but English must also be included.

Keep in mind that dates when screening is done vary according to the type of test: 72 hours for PCR and 14-48 hours for antigen.

Q: Will the EU recognise my Swiss Covid certificate?

The government said that Swiss certificate is compatible with the EU format.

However, keep in mind that the Covid certificate is not a travel document, at least not at this early stage.

To prove your immunity, you should carry either an official copy of your vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from the disease.

Q: What else should I pay attention to before I travel abroad?

Check what the requirements will be upon your return to Switzerland.

Right now, and assuming that the situation doesn’t get worse, you can enter the country without having to test if you are fully vaccinated or recovered.

If you are not, then you will have to have a test.

Right now, these rules apply.

