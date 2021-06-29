Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

<p><strong>Switzerland celebrates its “heroic” EURO win </strong></p><p>The mood across the country is jubilant after the Swiss team beat the reigning world champions, France, in what was admittedly a surprising 5-4 win on Monday night. </p><p> “It’s amazing. We made history tonight and we are all very proud”, team captain Granit Xhaka said.</p><p>Before Switzerland faces Spain in quarter-finals on Friday, the country is celebrating its team’s spectacular victory, and emotions are running high.</p><p> “Heroic Switzerland beats world champions”, a <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/une-suisse-heroique-bat-les-champions-du-monde-762432525099">headline</a> in Tribune de Genève reads, while <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/ein-spektakel-bis-zum-grandiosen-ende-219370604892">Tages-Enzeiger</a> describes the victory as “absolute ecstasy”.</p><p>https://twitter.com/ParmelinG/status/1409634849581715459</p><p><strong> EU hasn’t approved Swiss Covid certificate yet</strong></p><p>Time is running out for the European-wide recognition of the Swiss Covid certificate.</p><p>While the approval process is on the right track, it doesn’t look likely that it will be completed by the July 1<sup>st</sup> deadline.</p><p>"We have had several productive meetings with the Swiss authorities”, the European Commission (EC) <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/approbation-par-lue-validite-du-certificat-covid-suisse-cest-la-course-id16635693.html">said.</a> This means that Bern has fulfilled the technical and legal requirements for the EU to give the green light.</p><p>"We hope to be able to take a decision at the beginning of July", the EC noted.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/">How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</a></strong></p><p><strong>SWISS airline unveils its new Premium Economy Class seat</strong></p><p>Air travel will become more comfortable from the fall, as the flagship carrier is getting ready to launch its new premium class seats on the long-haul fleet of the Boeing 777-300ER.</p><p>The Premium Economy will have wider seats, greater spacing and greater angle of inclination of the backrests.</p><p>The ticket per route is expected to cost around 250 francs more than economy class fare.</p><p>"The desire for comfort and well-being has increased during the pandemic. Premium Economy Class closes a gap in demand", <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/so-sieht-die-neue-reiseklasse-der-swiss-aus-716297425398">said</a> Tamur Goudarzi Pour, SWISS’ Chief Commercial Officer.</p><p>Seats in this class can already be booked for travel starting in the fall.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210602/airlines-add-dozens-of-new-destinations-from-switzerland-in-time-for-summer/">Airlines add dozens of new destinations from Switzerland in time for summer</a></strong></p><p>https://twitter.com/LX_Newsroom/status/1409478676341833732</p><p><strong>Not everyone is required to give up home working</strong></p><p>Since June 26<sup>th</sup>, working from home is <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/home-office-will-the-pandemic-change-the-way-switzerland-works/">no longer compulsory</a> in Switzerland.</p><p>While most workers are heading back to the office, some employees are exempted from this obligation and can continue to telework.</p><p>They include pregnant women and people suffering from cardiovascular problems, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/ende-der-homeoffice-pflicht-nicht-alle-muessen-heute-ins-buero-zurueckkehren">according to</a> Luca Cirigliano from the Swiss Confederation of Trade Unions.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/home-office-will-the-pandemic-change-the-way-switzerland-works/">‘Home office’: Will the pandemic change the way Switzerland works?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Old-age insurance: the initiative for a 13th pension will be voted on</strong></p><p>Supporters of the popular initiative "Better living in retirement", which include the Swiss Trade Union and pensioners' organisations, <a href="https://www.bilan.ch/economie/assurance-vieillesse-linitiative-pour-une-13e-rente-avs-a-abouti">collected</a> 102,813 signatures to launch the national vote — more than the 100,000 required by law.</p><p>The proposal calls for the payment of an additional retirement pension of the same amount as the AHV /AVS payment received each month. This corresponds to a monthly increase in pensions of 8.33 percent.</p><p>No date for the vote has been set yet.</p><p> </p><p><strong><em>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.com</em></strong></p>
