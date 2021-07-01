Three scenarios: How Switzerland plans to fight a Covid resurgence

<p>Although Switzerland <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210623/in-detail-what-are-switzerlands-new-relaxed-coronavirus-measures/">relaxed</a> a number of coronavirus rules from June 26th and 28th, “the pandemic is not over", as Health Minister Alain Berset <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/12315402-le-conseil-federal-se-prepare-a-trois-scenarios-possibles-dans-les-mois-a-venir.html">said</a> at a press conference on Wednesday.</p><p>Berset said Switzerland should not become complacent, with last summer a warning against feeling that the battle is won. </p><p>He added, however, that the new wave is unlikely to be as large as the previous ones due to the country's vaccination campaign.</p><p>This situation leaves a degree of uncertainty for which the government wants to be prepared as well as possible, Berset noted.</p><p>The Federal Council established a “just-in-case” procedure on Wednesday for three possible scenarios that could take place in the autumn and winter. </p><p>These plans focus mainly on the rapid detection of variants and the continuation of vaccination, testing, and tracing.</p><p><strong>The best-case scenario: status quo</strong></p><p>In this scenario, the number of cases remains at a low level, though small outbreaks are still possible.</p><p>The number of infections may increase slightly due to seasonal factors — the virus is known to spread slower in summer and faster in autumn and winter— but does not place a significant burden on the health system.</p><p>If this happens, no measures beyond those already in place would be necessary.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/analysis-is-switzerland-lifting-its-covid-19-restrictions-too-quickly/">ANALYSIS: Is Switzerland lifting its Covid-19 restrictions too quickly?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Not so good: more contaminations</strong></p><p>In this second scenario, there is an increase in the number of cases in autumn or winter.</p><p>There may be several reasons for this, for example the large proportion of unvaccinated people, seasonal effects — people tend to stay indoors together in cold weather, and contaminations are easier — or the appearance of new, more infectious variants.</p><p>This situation could overburden the health system and require the reintroduction of certain measures, such as the obligation to wear a mask outdoors.</p><p>Booster vaccinations may also be necessary.</p><p><strong>The worst: new virus mutations</strong></p><p>In scenario three, one or more new variants appear, against which the vaccine or the post-recovery immunity are less effective or no longer effective.</p><p>A new wave of pandemic emerges, requiring strong intervention by the public authorities and a new vaccination.</p><p><strong>Which of the three scenarios is most likely to happen?</strong></p><p>The government hasn’t said, but judging by the comments of health officials, the latter two are the strongest contenders.</p><p>Firstly, because the highly contagious Delta mutation, which is spreading quickly through many countries, is expected to be dominant in Switzerland within a few weeks.</p><p>It is expected that the virus will spread mostly to those who are not vaccinated and, to a lesser degree, to people who have only had one shot of the vaccine, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210628/how-switzerland-plans-to-contain-the-delta-variant/">according</a> to Andreas Cerny, epidemiologist at the University of Bern</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210628/how-switzerland-plans-to-contain-the-delta-variant/">How Switzerland plans to contain the Delta variant</a></strong></p><p>Another concern is related to the appearance of the new variants which could be as or possibly even more contagious than Delta and not as responsive to the current vaccines.</p><p>The government said the best chance of avoiding the second or third scenarios is to ensure people are vaccinated. </p><p>"Widespread vaccination of the population is crucial to relieve the burden on the healthcare system and to manage the epidemic. A possible increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the autumn will largely depend on the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated," <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-84274.html">the government wrote in a press statement</a>.</p><p>The government has also indicating it is preparing for booster vaccinations to take place in 2022 and are encouraging cantons to keep their vaccine infrastructures in place. </p>
