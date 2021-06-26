IN DETAIL: What are Switzerland’s new relaxed coronavirus measures?

The Federal Council announced on Wednesday afternoon a range of remaining coronavirus measures would be relaxed.

Switzerland on Wednesday cited a positive epidemiological development as a reason why its planned loosening of Covid measures will be more extensive than previously thought.

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said the changes were “quite brave”, although he called upon members of the public to continue to be responsible.

Berset also told those who had not been vaccinated yet to do so, with half of the population expected to be vaccinated by the end of June.

Other than the measures for travel, the date for the new measures has been brought forward from the 28th to the 26th. The relaxations for travel will still take place from the 28th.

Mask rules to be lifted outdoors, in the workplace and at high schools

From June 26th, masks will no longer be required in busy, publicly accessible outdoor areas such as outdoor areas of publicly accessible venues, leisure facilities and restaurant terraces.

Masks will no longer be required outdoors in bus stops, train stations, leisure facilities and on chair lifts.

Masks will be required indoors, such as in underground station complexes, shopping centres etc.

Masks will still need to be worn in indoor areas where it is impossible to check someone’s Covid immunity card or where 1.5 metres distance can’t be kept.

Masks will also no longer be required in the workplace.

However, mask rules will remain in place where staff interact with customers, i.e. in retail outlets and restaurants.

Masks will also no longer be federally required in grammar schools, technical secondary schools and vocational schools.

However, the Federal Council indicated that some cantons may continue the existing mask rules in educational institutions.

Pubs and restaurants

Capacity restrictions will be loosened at pubs and restaurants.

Indoor and outdoor tables will no longer have an upper limit.

Rules for mandatory seating will also be lifted in outdoor areas, meaning that people will again be able to drink while standing and move around.

Pubs and restaurants will still be required to collect contact details for guests indoors and everyone moving around inside will still need to wear a mask.

Nightclubs and discos open to those with Covid certificates

Nightclubs and discos will again be allowed to open, although entry will be restricted to those with covid certificates.

As reported by The Local Switzerland last week, nightclubs are classified as ‘red’ under Switzerland’s covid certificate rules – which means only those who have tested negative, been vaccinated or recovered from the virus will be allowed to attend.

Attendees must demonstrate compliance by bringing a Covid certificate. Click the link below for more information.

There will be no masks required, no need to collect contact details and no attendance limits, provided entry is restricted only to those with Covid certificates.

Events to be allowed again

The rules relating to events will also be relaxed, with the Covid certificate again being crucial.

Where entry is restricted to people with a Covid certificate, there will be no maximum capacity.

Events with over 10,000 people may take place and a venue’s full capacity may be used, however venues must provide a hygiene and safety plan which shows how entry will be restricted only to people with Covid certificates.

Cantons will need to approve events with more than 1,000 people.

Events can take place which do not require Covid certificates, however there will be capacity and seating restrictions.

If people are seated, a max of 1,000 people may attend.

If people are standing, the max will be 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Masks must be worn where food and drink is served.

Events and concerns involving dancing are not allowed, although masks are not required outdoors.

Private events can take place without masks with a max of 30 people (indoors) and 50 people (outdoors).

Working from home no longer mandatory

Working from home will no longer be an obligation, however the government still recommends people work from home where possible.

Mandatory testing schemes in the workplace have now been dropped.

Sport

Capacity restrictions on outdoor and indoor sport will be wound back. Masks no longer need to be worn with indoor or outdoor sport, although contact details must be kept for outdoor sport.

Travel

Quarantine requirements and other entry restrictions will be completely dropped for people entering from the Schengen area.

Only travellers entering from non-Schengen countries which have a high prevalence of Covid variants would face entry restrictions. As of June 23rd, this includes Brazil, Canada, India, South Africa, Nepal, and the UK.

From outside the Schengen zone, Switzerland is set to open up to vaccinated travellers.

This includes people from the United States.

“In view of the positive developments in the epidemiological situation and the progress made in the field of vaccination, the Federal Council is proposing to greatly relax the prescriptions and health measures at the border for people entering Switzerland”, authorities said.

This means not only that there would no longer be any testing or quarantine requirements for vaccinated arrivals for citizens of Schengen area states, but also for those coming from third nations, that is, countries outside the EU / EFLA.

Filling out the passenger locator form will still be obligatory for all passengers arriving by air, but not for those using land transportation.

More information is available at the following link.

The measures and how they have been relaxed are laid out on the official Federal Office of Public Health website here.