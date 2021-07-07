FOR MEMBERS

Travel: How to have your Swiss vaccination recognised abroad

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19 health passTravel

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Travel: How to have your Swiss vaccination recognised abroad
Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

Switzerland's Covid app is not yet recognised by the EU, but you can have your Swiss vaccination recognised abroad.

Until Switzerland’s app becomes a part of the EU framework, it is possible to pair it with the apps of countries that you visit. 

At present, the apps of neighbouring countries France, Austria and Germany recognise the QR codes issued in Switzerland when someone has been vaccinated. 

This means that anyone visiting France, Austria and Germany needs to download the French ‎TousAntiCovid app, the Austrian Green Pass or the German Corona Warn app and scan in their Swiss QR code. 

READ MORE: How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass

Those visiting Italy will not yet be able to scan their QR code in, but can show paper evidence of their Swiss vaccination. 

This will then be accepted in the app and will allow the holder the same permissions and rights that someone vaccinated in these countries. 

While this process may be a little cumbersome, it will only be necessary until the EU green pass accepts Switzerland into the framework. 

Switzerland’s app is expected to be accepted into the EU framework from mid-July, although an exact date has not yet been given. 

The coordinated EU scheme has been established to make travel easier across the bloc, even for arrivals from countries which are not EU members such as Switzerland. 

Up until then, the Swiss immunity pass needs to be scanned directly into apps from individual countries when you visit.

If you are travelling further afield – i.e. to the United States, United Kingdom etc – please check the following report for an indication of how to comply with local requirements. 

Entry, masks and nightclubs: What are the rules in some of Switzerland’s favourite holiday destinations?

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

European Union to recognise Switzerland’s Covid certificate this week
FOR MEMBERS

European Union to recognise Switzerland’s Covid certificate this week

‘Test tsunami’: Swiss test centres booked out ahead of summer holidays
FOR MEMBERS

‘Test tsunami’: Swiss test centres booked out ahead of summer holidays

Travel: What documents do Americans need to visit Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Travel: What documents do Americans need to visit Switzerland?

Covid travel cancellations: What costs will Swiss insurers cover?
FOR MEMBERS

Covid travel cancellations: What costs will Swiss insurers cover?

How a rental car shortage in Europe could scupper summer holiday plans

How a rental car shortage in Europe could scupper summer holiday plans

What is Switzerland’s data-safe ‘light’ Covid certificate?
FOR MEMBERS

What is Switzerland’s data-safe ‘light’ Covid certificate?

Covid-19: What lessons can Switzerland learn from Israel?
FOR MEMBERS

Covid-19: What lessons can Switzerland learn from Israel?

Entry, masks and nightclubs: What are the rules in some of Switzerland’s favourite holiday destinations?
FOR MEMBERS

Entry, masks and nightclubs: What are the rules in some of Switzerland’s favourite holiday destinations?

More news

European Union to recognise Switzerland’s Covid certificate this week
FOR MEMBERS

European Union to recognise Switzerland’s Covid certificate this week

‘Test tsunami’: Swiss test centres booked out ahead of summer holidays
FOR MEMBERS

‘Test tsunami’: Swiss test centres booked out ahead of summer holidays

Travel: What documents do Americans need to visit Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Travel: What documents do Americans need to visit Switzerland?

Covid travel cancellations: What costs will Swiss insurers cover?
FOR MEMBERS

Covid travel cancellations: What costs will Swiss insurers cover?

How a rental car shortage in Europe could scupper summer holiday plans

FOR MEMBERS

What is Switzerland’s data-safe ‘light’ Covid certificate?

FOR MEMBERS

Covid-19: What lessons can Switzerland learn from Israel?

FOR MEMBERS

Entry, masks and nightclubs: What are the rules in some of Switzerland’s favourite holiday destinations?