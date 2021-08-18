Working in Switzerland: A weekly roundup of the latest job news

Will the economic upswing bring greater wages?

As Switzerland’s economy is on the upswing, several professional organisations and unions are calling for higher salaries for sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

“Thanks to the exceptional dedication and great flexibility they have shown, but at the cost of the loss of income they have suffered, the employees have helped the country overcome the crisis. It is time to involve them in the recovery by increasing their wages”, said Gabriel Fischer, the head of economic policy at Travail.Suisse, the umbrella association of employees in Switzerland.

However, wage increases may not be possible in all sectors.

In the hospitality industry, which was most affected by Covid restrictions “salary increases will be rare. We can only hope that the branch will emerge stronger, so that gradually wages and working conditions can improve ”, noted Urs Masshardt, managing director of the Swiss Hotel & Gastro Union.

In the health sector, wages have stagnated much for years and in retail, “pay has been chronically too low or a long time”, according to Mathias Regotz, head of contractual policy at the Syna union. “Salary increases of 3 to 4 percent are mandatory in these sectors.”

On the other hand, the construction sector has emerged largely unscathed from the crisis, and much of the industry has already recovered. In these sectors, wage increases are possible, according to Travail.Suisse.

Brave new world: job interviews conducted by robots

Many Swiss companies have a new twist on the concept of “Human” Resources: candidates for a job must first pass an interview with the computer.

This is how it works: an applicant receives an email with an invitation for an interview, which they can accept by clicking on a link.

The questions are asked in writing, and the program automatically records the answers. The interview lasts just a few minutes — all without a human counterpart.

This kind of interview is now standard at companies like Swiss Federal Railways, Migros, Credit Suisse, UBS, Swiss Post, and other firms, as it is less time-consuming than human-to-human interactions.

However, this system is only used to pre-select the candidates. Once they pass the “robot test”, the applicants are invited to meet a real person for a follow-up interview.

Almost all large companies pay women fairly

The vast majority of Swiss companies have a fair compensation policy between male and female employees.

This assessment is based on salary analysis by the University of St. Gallen that examined companies with more than 100 employees.

It found that 97 percent of surveyed companies comply with the law on equal pay.

Another study, carried out by Comp-on Compensation Consultants, came up with a rate of 95 percent.

Only a few systematic deviations from the federal rules were discovered.

And yet… equality can also backfire

Schaffhausen’s Kantonalbank is reducing maternity leave for female employees: like men, women now receive the minimum required by law — the usual 16 weeks is reduced to 14.

According to the bank, this is to ensure “equal treatment”.

“The legislature has now provided for paternity leave. As a result, the length of maternity leave and paternity leave have been brought into line with the legal requirements, Therefore, in the interests of equal treatment, it is right to adjust the length of maternity leave to 14 weeks”, the bank explained.

READ MORE: How does paternity leave work in Switzerland – and who can claim it?

Did you know…that median monthly wage in Switzerland is 6,538 francs?

Salary platform Lohncomputer lists average monthly earnings estimates culled from various wage surveys.

Here are just a few examples:

Lawyer: 9,300 francs

Accountant: 8,125 francs

Teacher: 7,292 francs

Bank employee: 6,750

Architect: 6,250 francs

Nurse : 5,667 francs

Carpenter: 5,150 francs

Hairdresser: 4,375 francs

Other salary estimates can be found here.

