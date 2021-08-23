Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Most people hospitalised in Switzerland are immigrants

A significant portion of the Covid-19 patients currently treated in Swiss hospitals are of immigrant background, according to NZZ am Sonntag, which based its report on information received from health professionals and cantonal public health offices.

This particularly concerns people from the Balkans, many of whom have returned from vacations in their home countries.

Many are insufficiently informed about the pandemic and vaccination, or possibly they are delaying their shots until they return from the holidays, the newspaper reported.

Swiss immunologist predicts arrival of “super-variant”

There are currently several coronavirus mutations circulating in Switzerland and around the world, with Delta being the dominant one at the moment.

But Swiss immunologist Sai Reddy warns of appearance next year of a “super-variant”, which would be a combination of existing strains.

“It is very likely that a new variant will appear and that we can no longer count on vaccination alone. That is why we must prepare for several vaccinations for the next few years, which will be continuously adapted to the new variants”, Reddy said, referring to the new strains as “Covid-22”.

A drastic proposal in Geneva

The canton’s health director Mauro Poggia said that those who refuse the vaccine and get infected with coronavirus should pay at least partly the costs of their hospitalisation.

Currently, the health insurance covers these costs.

As 90 percent of Covid-19 patients admitted to Geneva’s hospitals are not vaccinated, they should be responsible for their choice not to get immunised and participate in the costs incurred for their care, Poggia said.

“People who got vaccinated don’t want to bear the consequences of the choices others make. Neither does our economy”, he noted.

Night trains to Berlin are canceled

Due to the planned strike by the German train drivers’ union, GDL, the night trains from Zurich to Berlin and Hamburg will be canceled today.

The affected trains are the ICE Zurich-Basel-Hamburg, Interlaken-Basel-Berlin and Basel-Cologne.

The end of the strike is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 am. This means that night trains from Zurich to Berlin and Hamburg are not expected to run regularly again until Wednesday evening, the ÖBB said.

Coneflower advertising under scrutiny

Drug regulator Swissmedic says advertisements for products containing Echinacea — a coneflower extract believed to boost immunity— are misleading and should be stopped.

Advertising for pharmaceuticals is strictly regulated in Switzerland and the agency concluded that two companies, A.Vogel and Homeopharm, placed illegal ads for their products.

Already last year, one of the products concerned, Echinaforce, was marketed as having coronavirus-fighting properties.

At the time, Swissmedic warned that “promoting the use of Echinaforce against coronaviruses is not permitted for reasons of patient safety”.

