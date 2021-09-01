Vaccine trams and jab nightclubs: How Swiss cities innovate to get people vaccinated

<p>Switzerland’s vaccination rate is <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/">lagging behind</a> many other European nations — about 51 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to over 57 percent across the EU.</p><p>There are several reasons for this vaccine hesitancy, ranging from skepticism to belief in freedom of choice.</p><p>Meanwhile, the number of cases is high, and the occupancy of intensive care units in Swiss hospitals is increasing.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/">Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries</a></strong></p><p>To reverse this trend, two Swiss cities, Zurich and Lausanne, have found unusual ways to get get more residents to roll up their sleeves.</p><p>This is what they came up with:</p><p><strong>Zurich: get a jab in a tram</strong></p><p>As part of its inoculation campaign, Switzerland’s largest city will give jabs in a tramway, on a line usually taken by a train collecting bulky waste in the city.</p><p>This time, it will collect people wanting to get vaccinated.</p><p>From mid-September, “the Zurich Impfttram will start operating on the cargo tram line”, the city said in a <a href="https://www.zh.ch/de/news-uebersicht/medienmitteilungen/2021/09/gesundheitsdirektion-reagiert-auf-gesteigerte-nachfrage-nach-cov.html">statement</a>, also announcing the expansion “of the capacity of several vaccination centres and the pharmacy network”.</p><p>Authorities hope that the tram will put the slacking immunisation rate on the right track.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/tram.jpg" alt="" class="alignnone wp-image-653589 size-full" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Shots will be given in a Zurich tram, similar to this one. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><div>Authorities in Zurich had <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210804/no-appointment-zurich-to-launch-covid-19-vaccination-bus/">previously launched a vaccination bus</a>, following the lead of <span>neighbouring Schwyz and Schaffhausen.</span><span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></div><p><strong>Lausanne: a shot while you party</strong></p><p>Vaud’s capital city wants to encourage those between the ages of 18 and 30 to get vaccinated.</p><p>That's because latest data shows people in this age group <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210409/covid-spreading-among-switzerlands-youth-as-vaccination-impacts-become-clearer/">become infected</a> more often than their seniors.</p><p>To do so, health officials are going to where the young people usually congregate: clubs and other nightlife venues.</p><p>Vaccination mobile unit will be set up from Thursday September 2nd to Saturday September 4th from 4 pm to 11 pm in the city’s trendy Flon district, one of the favourite hangouts of young people.</p><p>In both cities, no appointments will be needed, all walk-ins will be welcome.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210409/covid-spreading-among-switzerlands-youth-as-vaccination-impacts-become-clearer/">Covid spreads among Switzerland’s youth as vaccination impact becomes clearer</a></strong></p>
