Why does Switzerland use ‘CH’ and what does it mean?

<p>If you believe it represents the first two letters of “chocolate” and “cheese”, or the last two letters “watch”, you are wrong.</p><p>And if you think this abbreviation is as random as sticking two letters together haphazardly, that is also incorrect: if you have lived in Switzerland for at least five minutes, you should know that the Swiss leave nothing to chance.</p><p>In fact, the CH code has its roots in history — long before internet domain names, postal codes, or cars were invented.</p><p><strong>What’s in a name?</strong></p><p>As far back as 500 BC, Celtic tribes settled in what is now Switzerland. The most important among those tribes — both in numbers and strength — were the Helvetians, who gave this region their Latin name, <em>Confœderatio Helvetica</em>, the Helvetic Confederation.</p><p>So the CH code is the abbreviation of the original name.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Unknown-1.jpg" alt="" width="198" height="118" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-654371" /></p><p><em>A Swiss ID card. </em></p><p>The name “Helvetia” stuck, in various forms, throughout the Roman occupation of the region from the 1st to the 5th century AD.</p><p>When the nucleus of present-day Switzerland was formed in 1291, Helvetia became the Swiss Confederacy — Eidgenossenschaft in German, as it was the only dialect spoken at the time (the country had no French or Italian speaking territories until much later).</p><p>When other linguistic regions were annexed between the 15th and 18th centuries, terms such as Confédération suisse and Confederazione Svizzera came into existence.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190801/why-the-swiss-national-day-is-celebrated-on-august-1st/">Why Switzerland celebrates its national day on August 1st</a></strong></p><p><strong>Why is CH designation still used to this day?</strong></p><p>Other countries have their own, and perhaps more logical, abbreviations — for instance, FR for France, IT for Italy, DE for Germany (Deutschland), and AT for Austria.</p><p>Switzerland can't use "S" or SE" as Sweden got the first dibs.</p><p>So CH fits the bill for both historical and practical reasons.</p><p>With four official national languages, it is important to have just one code for the entire country rather than a different one for each linguistic region.</p><p>CH seems to be a reasonable compromise, especially as it is anchored firmly in Switzerland’s history.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210709/explained-why-is-switzerland-neutral-2/">EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland always neutral?</a></strong></p>
Member comments