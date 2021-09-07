Swiss Health Ministry: People who recovered from Covid-19 should be vaccinated sooner

<p>Until recently, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recommended that people who had Covid should get one dose of the vaccine no earlier than three months after infection.</p><p>That’s because health officials initially believed that post-Covid immunity lasted at least six months. <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508">Now they say</a> protection from renewed infection lasts “for a certain period of time, but it is not clear how long for”.<span> </span></p><p>That's why FOPH now <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508">advises</a> inoculation “from four weeks after a confirmed coronavirus infection” but no later than three months.</p><p><strong>Will the new recommendation alter the validity of Covid certificates?</strong></p><p>Right now, certificates issued to recovered people are valid for six months, versus one year for those who are fully vaccinated.</p><p>However, FOPH <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html#-995735508">states</a> that “the validity may be adjusted on the basis of new scientific data”.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/">UPDATED: A step-by-step guide to getting the Swiss Covid certificate</a></strong></p><p>This has prompted some MPs to call for the shortening of the duration of the certificate to four months for recovery and to eight months for the vaccines.</p><p>“We have to listen to science and follow its recommendations. In this respect, it will probably be correct to shorten the validity period of the certificate for those who have recovered”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676">said</a> deputy Yvonne Feri.</p><p>Another MP, Martin Bäumle <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676">agrees</a> that “the incentive to be vaccinated would be increased by shortening the certificate duration”.</p><p>Infectiologist Andreas Widmer also advocated adjusting the certificate duration for those who have recovered.</p><p>"People who are skeptical of vaccinations and who have recently become infected would be more likely to be vaccinated if the certificate was only valid for three months”, he <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/covid-zertifikat-fuer-genesene-koennte-bald-deutlich-kuerzer-gueltig-sein-337875847676">said.</a></p><p>FOPH has not responded to these recommendations but Thomas Steffen, cantonal doctor of Basel-City, said no changes for certificate o are needed at the moment.</p><p>“Currently, we rarely see new infections in the first six months after illness”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/raccourcir-la-validite-du-pass-covid-pour-mieux-se-proteger-714775955742">he said.</a></p><p>“However, the recovered person is undoubtedly better protected by an earlier vaccination”, Steffen added.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210831/covid-19-vaccines-why-is-switzerland-lagging-behind-other-eu-countries/">Covid-19 vaccines: Why is Switzerland lagging behind other EU countries?</a></strong></p>
Member comments