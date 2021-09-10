Can I cancel my gym membership in Switzerland if I don’t want to get vaccinated?

Switzerland has announced an expansion of the Covid certificate rules.

From Monday, September 13th, anyone visiting bars, restaurants, gyms or many other cultural venues, will need to show the certificate.

The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

Everyone over the age of 16 will have to show a Covid certificate. People aged 15 and under will not.

What if I don’t want to get one?

Covid certificates are not mandatory to live in Switzerland, so everyone is free to decide whether or not they want one.

There are several things people without Covid certificates can still do in Switzerland, such as sit outside on terraces at restaurants and go shopping.

Visiting gyms however will not be possible without a valid Covid certificate.

Whether you can cancel your membership as a result depends on the rules in place at your gym, but legal experts say that simply not wanting to get vaccinated is not enough of a reason to cancel your gym membership without facing financial consequences.

Swiss consumer advocate Sara Stalder told Blick that the ease of getting vaccinated meant that it was not a difficult burden for gym goers.

“The fitness centres will be able to take the stand that you still have the option of coming to the gym without an expensive test. Namely, by getting vaccinated or providing proof of recovery” she said.

Some gyms have however already indicated they will allow their customers to pause their memberships, including Activ Fitness, Switzerland’s largest gym chain.

Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate rules will be in place until at least January 22nd, 2022.